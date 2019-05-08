Puppetmongers Theatre Presents Fresh Ideas In Puppetry Day 2019

Puppetmongers Theatre proudly presents Fresh Ideas in Puppetry Day, Sunday, May 26, 2019, Ryerson School of Performance (345 Yonge Street).

An annual day-long mini-conference and festival showcasing artists taking new and groundbreaking directions in the art of puppetry. Fresh Ideas is a day of presentations and demonstrations, discussions and hands-on workshops, culminating in an evening cabaret of fresh new performances. A stimulating event for everyone interested in current developments, innovations and explorations in puppetry.

Featuring:

Miikshi the Meek Sheep by Lindsay and Justin Lee

Marina and the Cryptids by Felt Heart Collective

Night Feed by Canvas Sky Theatre

The First Supper by The Sisters of the Soaking Rag

Anagnorisis by Sarah Tracy

Performances by Humber College theatre students

...and more!

Hosted by Frank Meschkuleit (Fraggle Rock, Toopy and Binoo, Harold and Kumar)

Daytime events: 10am-5pm | $50 Early Bird | $60 at the door

Evening performances: 7pm+ | $20 Early Bird | $25 at the door

All Day & Evening Pass: $65 Early Bird | $70 at the door

Tickets, schedule and full list of performers available online at

torontoschoolofpuppetry.com

At the forefront of puppetry arts in Canada, the Puppetmongers' brother and sister team of Ann and David Powell have won numerous awards and toured extensively in North America, Europe and the Middle East, earning a reputation as leaders and innovators in the field of puppetry. Currently celebrating their 45th Anniversary Season, Puppetmongers Theatre has been bewitching audiences since 1974 with their exceptional and inventive creations, both for young audiences and adults.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You