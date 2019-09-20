Punctuate! Theatre & The Theatre Centre Present The Premiere Of THE PARTICULARS

Punctuate! Theatre, In Associate with The Theatre Centre present the premiere of THE PARTICULARS, written and directed by Matt MacKenzie, a darkly funny and subtly powerful story of one insomniac's struggle to maintain a daily routine in the face of a home invasion. Theatre critics across Canada and in New York have been unanimous in their praise for The Particulars. Called "profound" by nytheatre.com, "a beautiful, funny story" by the Edmonton Journal, and given 5 stars from CBC Manitoba, THE PARTICULARS will be presented October 17 - 26, 2019 at The Theatre Centre.



Performed as a fusion of dance and theatre, Gordon battles his invaders on two main fronts -in his home, where he believes he is dealing with vermin infestation, and in his yard, where insects have invaded his garden. By day, Gordon forges systematically ahead, assiduously in control of every aspect of his life. But by night, the scratching which he has begun to hear in his walls is unravelling him, driving Gordon to the edge of cosmic desperation.



Edmonton playwright Matt MacKenzie (Métis) (writer / director) is Artistic Producer of Punctuate! Theatre, as well as the founder and an Artistic Associate with Pyretic Productions. In 2018, his play Bears won Doras for Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Production, was named a co-winner of the Toronto Theatre Critics Outstanding New Canadian Play Award, and won the Playwright Guild of Canada's Carol Bolt National Playwriting Award. This coming April, Matt's play After the Fire will play at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre, having premiered last January at The Theatre Centre.



Alida Kendall (choreographer) is a performer, choreographer, teacher, and collective artist of the Good Women Dance Collective. She trained professionally at the School of Contemporary Dancers in Winnipeg, receiving her Bachelor of Arts upon graduation in 2009. Alida's choreographic works, including Counterpart, Pod, Withheld, Love Fail, and Blood of Our Soil, have been presented at numerous festivals and events across Canada.



THE PARTICULARS features a superb Canadian cast: Simon Bracken as Gordon, Amber Borotsik, Lara Ebata, Bridget Jessome, Richard Lee Hsi, Krista Lin, Rebecca Sadowski (Métis), and Kate Stashko.



Punctuate! Theatre is a Dora Award and Sterling Award winning professional theatre company based in Edmonton, Alberta. We are dedicated to creating diverse, multidisciplinary dance and theatre productions. We engage both professional and emerging artists, providing mentorship opportunities within the artistic and production team. We think Albertans deserve to have cultural and artistic events brought to their communities.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You