ProArteDanza to Celebrate 20th anniversary with ECHOES OF IN BETWEEN at the Fleck Dance Theatre

ProArteDanza, who has been dazzling Canadian audiences with its signature full-throttle physicality and emotionally resonant dance performances since 2004, will proudly celebrate its 20th Anniversary season with Echoes of In Between from November 8-10, 2024 at the Fleck Dance Theatre in Toronto, followed by a five-city tour of The 9th! from January 30-February 7, 2025.

The November program entitled Echoes of In Between, features a reimagining of Roberto Campanella and Robert Glumbek's Dora award-winning work In Between, and a new duet choreographed by the renowned Métis artist Jera Wolfe.

The juxtaposition of the two works will create a dynamic dialogue between past, present and future, and tradition and innovation. This interplay underscores the theme of evolution and adaptation, drawing parallels with the enduring relevance of ProArteDanza's artistic journey and the ongoing pursuit of excellence.

"This is where I repeat my age-old clarion cry. Why, after 19 years of existence, does this company not have a higher profile in the country - or even internationally?"

- Paula Citron for Ludwig van Toronto

Echoes of In Between delves into themes of transition, growth, and the pursuit of authenticity. Through captivating choreography and powerful performances In Between invites audiences to reflect on the fluidity of life and the interconnectedness of our experiences by exploring the concept of transition and the spaces that exist between different states of being.

Award-winning choreographer Jera Wolfe has been commissioned to create a 10-minute duet for Echoes of In Between. Jera's innovative approach to movement and expression promises to capture the essence of the "in between" moments that define our lives-a contemplation of the complexities of identity, emotion, and connection.

Artistic Director Roberto Campanella states:

"As we celebrate ProArteDanza's 20th anniversary, Echoes of In Between reflects the moment of standing at a crossroads-honoring the journey we've taken while embracing the endless possibilities ahead. Over the past two decades, our company has been shaped by resilience and creativity, and this performance is a tribute to the beauty of transition. We celebrate both the ground we've covered and the exciting future we are moving toward together."

Following the fall season performances, ProArteDanza will tour their acclaimed work The 9th! from January 30 - February 7, 2025 to FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St Catharines, Kiwanis Theatre in Chatham-Kent, Grand Theatre in Kingston, the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, and the Flato Markham Theatre.

ProArteDanza is a repertory contemporary dance company which challenges and inspires artists and audience through bold new work and invests in the future of the art form through educational programs. Committed to "passion in performance", ProArteDanza strives to reach the widest possible audience through an open, equitable and inclusive culture which fosters artistic risk-taking, innovation and collaboration.

Performance Details

ProArteDanza Fall 2024 Season

Echoes of In Between

November 8 and 9, 2024 at 8pm

November 10, 2024 at 2pm

Fleck Dance Theatre, 207 Queens Quay West, Toronto

Tickets: $29 - $49

Box office: 416-973-4000 or online at

https://www.proartedanza.com/whatson

