ProArteDanza Presents its Fall 2022 Season Performance at Fleck Dance Theatre

Following a three year hiatus, ProArteDanza presents its fall 2022 season performance featuring a quadruple-bill mixed program of unique, innovative and expressive choreographic voices. Featuring works created by Roberto Campanella, Chantelle Good, Syreeta Hector and Lesley Telford, these four pieces seek to reconnect audiences and explore the complexity of the human condition through concepts surrounding internal conflict, change and memory. Premiering at Fleck Dance Theatre (Harbourfront Centre), November 2 - 5, 2022.



"After being absent on stage for 3 years and with an increased sense of loneliness experienced by many, we are all trying to reconnect, one way or another." - Roberto Campanella, ProArteDanza Co-Founder and Artistic Director



To kick-off their exciting repertoire of performances, ProArteDanza presents BEAST A LA MODE. Choreographed by Syreeta Hector, BEAST A LA MODE examines the powerful influence that environment has over one's identity. This 30 minute performance explores aspects of ourselves that are both revealed and concealed, investigating the uneasy contradictions of character we develop in order to survive everyday life, and highlighting our essential need to compete with our collective identities.



To follow is Roberto Campanella's emotionally resonant FEARFUL SYMMETRIES (2016), with the movement motif of running, which poses the question: is the ensemble on stage actually getting anywhere or merely struggling to keep up with an ever-changing world? Campanella's choreography is accompanied by Fearful Symmetries, an orchestral work by composer John Adams.



TETHERED TO YOUR PALMS, with choreography by Chantelle Good, explores the act of preserving memories both within ourselves and with others. Whether it be a scent, an image or a sensation, how can we take care of the sacred moments that stay with us, while honouring the truth of the initial experience? How can we hold someone's memory of a shared encounter, even when it is different from our own? TETHERED TO YOUR PALMS' music is complete with Nils Frahm's Said and Done.



Concluding the evening is a contemporary work choreographed by Lesley Telford. ONLY WHO IS LEFT is inspired by a quote by Bertrand Russell: "War does not determine who is right - only who is left." Set to music by Michael Gordon, Beethoven, and Mozart, the piece explores the heroism and beauty of carrying on, the futile sensation of the fight and the acceptance of where we end up.



With dance performances by Joey Arrigo, Sasha Ludavicius, Connor Mitton, Jake Poloz, Kelly Shaw, Eleanor van Veen, Evan Webb, Carleen Zouboules, and ProArteDanza apprentice, Giulia Petti.



Roberto Campanella (Artistic Director, Choreographer) was born, raised, trained and started his professional dance career in Rome, Italy. He danced with renowned companies such as Aterballeto and National Ballet Of Canada. Since 2004, Roberto has been the founding Artistic Director of ProArteDanza. Roberto is the recipient of the Fellowship Initiative Award from the New York Choreographic Institute, an affiliate of the New York City Ballet, the Chalmers Professional Development, the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Choreography with co- choreographer, Robert Glumbek, for...in between... which premiered at ProArteDanza's Season 2010. Roberto is also an award-winning choreographer for film and tv, most recently awarded the Dance Spirit Magazine and the Empire Community Award from the Italian Contemporary Film Festival for his work on the Oscar winner film "The Shape Of Water".



Lesley Telford (Choreographer) is a choreographer, educator, and Artistic Director of Inverso Productions, based in her hometown, Vancouver. She worked in Europe for 20 years as a dancer with Compañia Nacional de Danza and Netherlands Dans Theater 1, where she initiated her choreographic career. She has choreographed for Ballet BC, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Netherlands Dans Theater 1, Hubbard Street Dance Company 2, Compañia Nacional de Danza 2, Ballet Vorpommern, International Project for Dance in Rome- DAF, and more. Through Inverso Productions, she has developed projects at the intersection of dance, visual art, text, film and science. Lesley has a Master of Arts in Cultural Production from the University of Salzburg and the Mozarteum.

Syreeta Hector (Choreographer) is a dance artist and educator in Toronto, Ontario. Most recently, she has performed with internationally recognized companies like Adelheid Dance Projects, and Peggy Baker Dance Projects. Her solo work "Black Ballerina" won the Stratford Festival Lab Award for Research and Creation, and was nominated for a Dora Mavor Moore Award in Outstanding Performance by an Individual. Syreeta is currently supported by the Canada Council for the Arts to create a new work which will act as the second chapter in her "Black Ballerina" series. This season Syreeta is a part of the Creative Incubator Program at the Citadel + Compagnie, and a newly appointed Assistant Professor in Dance at York University.

Chantelle Good (Choreographer) originally from Toronto, Canada, studied at New York's Marymount Manhattan College, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in choreography. She has performed works by Alexandra Damiani, Ohad Naharin, Stijn Celis, Jo Strømgren, Loni Landon, Adam Barruch, Al Blackstone, Stacey Tookey, Emma Portner, and Kate Harpootlian. Chantelle has also danced for recording artists including Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R, Daddy Yankee, Haai, iskwē, and Snoop Dogg. Most recently, she can be seen in Rothy's "That's More Like It" Campaign, choreographed by Amy Gardner. In addition to performance work, Chantelle works in the non-profit sector as an Artistic Associate with TOES FOR DANCE and the Programs Director of Share the Movement.