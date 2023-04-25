Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Postmodern Jukebox Comes To Massey Hall, December 2023

Massey Hall presents the return of Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox for a presentation of their Life in the Past Lane show.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Massey Hall presents the return of Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox for a presentation of their Life in the Past Lane show on December 16, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10am ET and available by visiting masseyhall.com or by calling 416-872-4255.

Even in our futuristic age of AI chatbots and virtual realities, there is still nothing in the world that compares with the thrill of hearing classic genres of music, performed live by a group of exceptional singers and musicians that have truly mastered the ability to move an audience.

That's the philosophy behind Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, whose Life In The Past Lane World Tour returns to 40 North American cities this Fall including this Toronto date at Massey Hall on December 16. The revamped show will blend modern-day earworms and iconic pop hits with the original styles that put American popular music on the map: Ragtime, Swing, Big Band, Country / Western, Doo Wop and Soul. Equal parts time-traveling musical variety show and career-launching talent platform, Postmodern Jukebox (or "PMJ") will feature a cast of performers from their wildly popular YouTube channel, to bring the musical universe to life.

*Dressing in vintage attire is encouraged.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those 'you just had to be there' moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more 'best nights of your life'. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




