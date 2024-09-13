Playwright Michael Healey Joins THE MASTER PLAN this November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Healey’s THE MASTER PLAN, is set to make its highly-anticipated return to the Toronto stage this November and today Crow’s Theatre and Soulpepper Theatre Company have announced the upcoming production’s stellar cast. Featuring artists from the original run, alongside some new additions, this award-winning production about the stunning failure to build a smart city in Toronto is sure to captivate audiences once again with the sharp wit, biting humour, and thought-provoking insights that made the 2023 world premiere run a sold-out success. THE MASTER PLANwill be on stage at Soulpepper’s Michael Young Theatre, November 26 - December 29, 2024 (Opening Night: Thursday November 28, 2024).

The production welcomes back several original cast members including: Mike Shara (The Importance of Being Earnest, Stratford Festival; Take Me Out, Canadian Stage) as Sidewalk Labs’ CEO Dan Doctoroff; Ben Carlson (Rosmersholm, Crow’s Theatre; Richard III, Stratford Festival) as Will Fleissig, Philippa Domville (If We Were Birds, Tarragon Theatre; Time After Time: The Chet Baker Story, Crow’s Theatre) as Meg Davis, and Christopher Allen (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Orphans for the Czar, Crow’s Theatre) as Cam Malagaam, a Sidewalk Labs designer.

The new faces joining the returning cast include: Tanja Jacobs (The Assembly, Porte Parole/Crow’s Theatre) as Helen Burstyn, board chair of Waterfront Toronto; Rose Napoli (Mad Madge, Nightwood/VideoCabaret; Wildwoman Soulpepper Theatre) as Kristina Verner, Vice President of Strategic Policy and Innovation at Waterfront Toronto; and playwright Michael Healey who is stepping into the audience-favourite role of Tree.

Adapted from award-winning writer and Globe and Mail journalist Josh O’Kane’s best-selling book Sideways: The City Google Couldn’t Buy, THE MASTER PLAN lampoons the corporate drama, the epic personalities, and the iconic Canadian figures involved in the messy affair between Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto, exposing the hubris of big tech, the feebleness of government, and the dangers of public consultation. The original production received two Dora Mavor Moore Awards for Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Scenic & Projection Design.



Director Chris Abraham reunites with his award-winning design team including set and props designer Joshua Quinlan(Rosmersholm, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Crow’s Theatre), costume designer Ming Wong (Rosmersholm, Crow’s Theatre; Three Sisters Soulpepper/Obsidian Theatre), lighting designer Kimberly Purtell (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Crow’s Theatre; A Streetcar Named Desire, Soulpepper Theatre), sound designer Thomas Ryder Payne(Rosmersholm, Crow’s Theatre; The Guide to Being Fabulous, Soulpepper Theatre), and video designer Amelia Scott (The Assembly, Porte Parole).

THE MASTER PLAN is on stage November 26 - December 29, 2024 (Opening Night: November 28, 2024) at Soulpepper’s Michael Young Theatre (50 Tank House Lane). Tickets are on sale now and range from $65 - $105 (incl. taxes and fees). For more information visit https://www.soulpepper.ca/performances/the-master-plan.

