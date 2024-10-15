Pink Martini With China Forbes At Roy Thomson Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roy Thomson Hall will present the return of the fan-favourite musical sensation Pink Martini featuring China Forbes who roll into Toronto for their 30th Anniversary tour on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Tickets on sale Friday, October 18 at 10am ET and can be purchased via the Roy Thomson Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online at www.roythomsonhall.com.

Featuring a dozen musicians, with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages on six continents. After making it's European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998, the band has gone on to play with more than 50 orchestras around the world, including multiple engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

Pink Martini has released 11 studio albums on its own independent label Heinz Records (named after Lauderdale's dog), selling over 3 million albums worldwide. In 2019, the band released two EPs featuring the vocals of Pink Martini's newest members Jimmie Herrod and Edna Vazquez. Both vocalist have toured with the band for the past year and are officially part of the group with the release of Herrod's EP Tomorrow and Vaquez's Besame Mucho, both of which were co-produced by Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes. In 2024 the band is celebrating it's 30th anniversary.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

