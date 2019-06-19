Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With SPEND YOUR KIDS' INHERITANCE At Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse

SPEND YOUR KIDS' INHERITANCE is a reverse coming-of-age musical about four seniors who plot to regain their independence. 2019 Canadian Comedy Award winner, Andrew Lamb, director of the hit musical My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding, directs this new musical premiere at the Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse, at the Toronto Fringe, July 4-14, 2019.

In SPEND YOUR KIDS' INHERITANCE, a newcomer upsets the status quo at a retirement home, unleashing repressed desires and igniting conflict between staff, residents and their adult children. A trio of seniors go AWOL from the home, embarking on a journey that forces them to wrestle with the power of choice and its consequences, and challenges stereotypes about age, love, family, friendship ... and freedom.

The SPEND YOUR KIDS' INHERITANCE team has collectively worked on over 40 Toronto Fringe Shows. The stars of this musical, Charlotte Moore, Denise Norman, Jillian Rees-Brown and Rick Jones, are talented actor/singers who each bring decades of experience to the stage.

Dora-award-winning actor, Charlotte Moore, reflects, "there are very few strong roles for women, let alone experienced and talented professionals over 50, in Canadian theatre, especially musicals. Spend Your Kids' Inheritance puts three retired female characters right at the centre of the story." Jillian Rees-Brown, whose acting credits include two years with the touring company of Billy Elliot and Mirvish productions, agrees: "finally a musical where mature adults shine and have all the adventure!"

