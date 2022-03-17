Phoenix Arts and Aga Khan Museum to Present World Premiere Of 1184 By Azeem Nathoo
What lessons can we learn as we embark upon a journey through our Medieval past? Can peoples from these three major Abrahamic religions genuinely coexist?
Phoenix Arts and Aga Khan Museum have announced the world premiere of 1184, a historical retelling of the cusp of the fall of the Muslim Empire in Andalusia. This fall occurs after 500 years of Convivencia or coexistence between Muslims, Christians, and the Jewish people.
Join them as they welcome you to 12th century Andalusia!
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
Event: 1184
Venue: Theatre Passe Muraille (16 Ryerson Avenue, Toronto)
Dates: April 20 (previews), April 21 (opening) through to May 1.
Times: 1pm (April 20 & 26), 2pm (April 23, 24, 30), 7:30pm (April 20-23 & 27-30), 12pm (May 1).
Duration: 120 minutes plus intermission.
Website: https://ca.patronbase.com/_TheatrePasseMuraille/Productions/1Q/Performances
TICKETS
Previews & Students, Seniors, Accessibility, Arts Workers: $12.50.
General admission: $25.
All prices + HST & applicable service charges.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. The venue is wheelchair accessible.
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS
Theatre Passe Muraille has implemented a mandatory COVID vaccination policy for all persons entering the building. Safety measures and health protocols, including masks, social distancing, and sanitation measures, are fully in effect and updated as precautions for COVID-19 evolve and change. Please see their website or contact them for details.
COMPANY INFO
www.phoenixartsproductions.ca
www.agakhanmuseum.org
1184 CREDITS
Playwright: Azeem Nathoo
Dramaturg: Guillermo Verdecchia
Director: Jamie Robinson
Assistant Director: Zoe Marin
Choreographer: Roula Said
Fight Director: Ash Knight
Intimacy Director: Corey Tazmania
Cast: Walter Borden, Quancetia Hamilton, Roula Said, Neta J. Rose, Adriano Sobretodo Jr., Jennifer Villaverde, Joella Chrichton, Azeem Nathoo and Johnny Thirakul.
Producers: Azeem Nathoo & Amirali Alibhai
Associate Producer / Marketing: Sarah Kaufmann
Stage Manager: Heather Bellingham
Production Manager: Giuseppe Condello
Set & Costume Design: Anahita Dehbonehie & Niloufar Ziaee
Lighting Design: Jennifer Jimenez
Sound Design: Maddie Bautista
Composer: Roula Said
Backstage: Niloufar Ziaee