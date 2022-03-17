Phoenix Arts and Aga Khan Museum to Present World Premiere Of 1184 By Azeem Nathoo

Phoenix Arts and Aga Khan Museum have announced the world premiere of 1184, a historical retelling of the cusp of the fall of the Muslim Empire in Andalusia. This fall occurs after 500 years of Convivencia or coexistence between Muslims, Christians, and the Jewish people.

What lessons can we learn as we embark upon a journey through our Medieval past? Can peoples from these three major Abrahamic religions genuinely coexist?

Join them as they welcome you to 12th century Andalusia!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



Event: 1184

Venue: Theatre Passe Muraille (16 Ryerson Avenue, Toronto)

Dates: April 20 (previews), April 21 (opening) through to May 1.

Times: 1pm (April 20 & 26), 2pm (April 23, 24, 30), 7:30pm (April 20-23 & 27-30), 12pm (May 1).

Duration: 120 minutes plus intermission.

Website: https://ca.patronbase.com/_TheatrePasseMuraille/Productions/1Q/Performances

TICKETS

Previews & Students, Seniors, Accessibility, Arts Workers: $12.50.

General admission: $25.

All prices + HST & applicable service charges.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Theatre Passe Muraille has implemented a mandatory COVID vaccination policy for all persons entering the building. Safety measures and health protocols, including masks, social distancing, and sanitation measures, are fully in effect and updated as precautions for COVID-19 evolve and change. Please see their website or contact them for details.

COMPANY INFO

www.phoenixartsproductions.ca

www.agakhanmuseum.org

1184 CREDITS

Playwright: Azeem Nathoo

Dramaturg: Guillermo Verdecchia

Director: Jamie Robinson

Assistant Director: Zoe Marin

Choreographer: Roula Said

Fight Director: Ash Knight

Intimacy Director: Corey Tazmania

Cast: Walter Borden, Quancetia Hamilton, Roula Said, Neta J. Rose, Adriano Sobretodo Jr., Jennifer Villaverde, Joella Chrichton, Azeem Nathoo and Johnny Thirakul.

Producers: Azeem Nathoo & Amirali Alibhai

Associate Producer / Marketing: Sarah Kaufmann

Stage Manager: Heather Bellingham

Production Manager: Giuseppe Condello

Set & Costume Design: Anahita Dehbonehie & Niloufar Ziaee

Lighting Design: Jennifer Jimenez

Sound Design: Maddie Bautista

Composer: Roula Said

Backstage: Niloufar Ziaee