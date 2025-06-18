Perchance Productions Premieres THE ENSEMBLE at 2024 Toronto Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ensemble, a bold and biting new adaptation of José Sanchis Sinisterra’s Los Figurantes, is debuting at the 2024 Toronto Fringe Festival. Performances run July 3–13 at Soulpepper Theatre’s Michael Young Theatre.

Penned by first-time playwrights Aliyah Bourgeault and Emmet Logue, and directed by acclaimed performer and clown Christel Bartelse, The Ensemble explores free will, identity, and the absurd mechanics of theatre itself. When the main characters of the play mysteriously fail to appear, the “supporting” cast — a company of forgotten extras and figurants — must decide whether to follow the script or finally seize the spotlight.

Set against the chaos of an increasingly crowded stage, this smart, self-aware comedy turns the old adage on its head: There are no small parts—only cowards.

“It’s a story about performance, power, and the line between what we’re told to do and who we really are,” say the creators. Developed collaboratively by a group of 14 emerging actors who trained and worked together prior to this project, The Ensemble is as much about the collective that made it as the play itself.

The cast features: Cooper Bilton, Diana Eremeeva, Mila Trichilo, Maya Granic, Julia Middleton, Kaleb Piper, Dale Rideout, Iza Rincón, Aliyah Bourgeault, Morgan Roy, Chrisevina Tsoura, Emmet Logue, Aaron Ford, and Jack Mosney.

Stage Management and Lighting Design by Bita Baakhlagh.

Tickets available now at fringetoronto.com

