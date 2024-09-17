Opera Atelier to Launch 2024/25 Season with Handel's ACIS AND GALATEA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Atelier will open its 2024/25 season with a fully-staged production of George Frideric Handel’s beloved and widely accessible opera, Acis and Galatea, at Toronto’s historic Elgin Theatre from October 24-27, 2024. This ravishing pastorale was Handel’s most popular opera during his lifetime and is his only work never to have left the operatic canon.



First performed in the summer of 1718, Acis and Galatea tells the story of the water nymph Galatea, and her love for the Arcadian shepherd, Acis. Inspired by the Greek myth as recounted in Ovid’s Metamorphoses, the opera is full of all of the sensuality, vivacity, and humour associated with 18th century storytelling at its very best.



“We are thrilled to revisit Handel’s masterpiece for the first time since 2010,” says Opera Atelier Co-Artistic Director/Choreographer Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg. “Sung in English and featuring some of Handel’s most beautiful music for singing and dancing, Acis and Galatea is the perfect introduction to opera and ballet for the entire family.”



Opera Atelier’s 2024 production will showcase two notable company debuts: French tenors Antonin Rondepierre as Acis and Blaise Rantoanina as Damon. The company’s Co-Artistic Directors have had the privilege of working with these exceptional artists in their acclaimed Versailles productions.



“We are particularly proud to introduce these two superb young tenors to our Toronto audience in their North American debuts,” says Pynkoski. “I have had the pleasure of directing them in Grétry’s Caravane du Caire and Charpentier’s David and Jonathan, and I welcome this opportunity to continue our collaboration.”



The role of Galatea will be portrayed by Opera Atelier audience favourite soprano Meghan Lindsay, who makes her role debut, with bass baritone Douglas Williams singing the role of the lovesick cyclops, Polyphemus.



The production will feature new choreography by Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg performed by the full corps of the Artists of Atelier Ballet.



Adds Lajeunesse Zingg: “Handel clearly loved the ballet, and the music he composed for Acis and Galatea has made it an absolute pleasure to create new period choreography for the superb Artists of Atelier Ballet.”



Acis and Galatea will be accompanied by Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra on period instruments and conducted by Christopher Bagan, and the Nathaniel Dett Chorale, who will act as the production’s chorus under the direction of Founder/Artistic Director Brainerd Blyden-Taylor.

Resident set designer Gerard Gauci created sets and costumes taking their inspiration from sources as diverse as François Boucher and Christian Dior.



Tickets and information at: OperaAtelier.com



