OPUS Chamber Music to Present OPUS V: Change It Up Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now in its fifth installment, OPUS will present OPUS V: Change It Up, happening SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8 at 7:00PM @ Citadel+Compagnie (304 Parliament St), an evening of newfound creativity & ecstatic energy.

Music changing, transforming, morphing – thrust into a different realm and filled with new energy by thrilling performers. Throughout the evening runs a certain thread of surprise; not quite knowing where the music will take you, but being thoroughly surprised by the result.

OPUS Chamber Music will welcome: flutist ANTHONY TRIONFO, violinist LURI LEE, cellist PETER EOM, and OPUS Artistic Director KEVIN AHFAT.

Eight composers whose music you've likely ever heard…but will be glad you did! They reimagined music of Broadway, opera, dance, film…and the music of dreams, of fantasy, and of the earth. Come see & hear things from a new angle, changing your expectations of what these instruments can do.

Program

DAY Ecstatic Samba | PARKER Pan Dreams | DESENNE Birimbao from Jaguar Songs | PRUTSMAN Four Broadway Showtunes | HOLACKY Quartet | BORNE Carmen Fantasy | CLARKE Zoom Tube | DEE 2020: The Year We Could Not Breathe | GERSHWIN/FROLOV Porgy & Bess Fantasy

Comments