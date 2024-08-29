Noah Reid And Tynomi Banks Headline CROW'S CABARET This Fall At Crow's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Since 2021, in addition to the acclaimed and award-winning seasons of theatre presented at Streetcar Crowsnest, Crow's Theatre has kept the corner of Dundas and Carlaw humming with an electrifying line up of live music by local artists of every imaginable genre.

For the 2024.25 season, Crow's continues this tradition of lighting up the east end with entertainment for all tastes, with CROW'S CABARET in the Studio Theatre beginning this September.

“The vision for Streetcar Crowsnest has always been to create a space that's as much a thriving community hub as it is a theatre,” says Paolo Santalucia, Associate Artistic Director of Crow's Theatre. “Inspired by similar spaces in major theatres across the world, we're thrilled to be curating a diverse range of programming that fosters both artistic excellence and genuine community engagement. CROW'S CABARET is an invitation for audiences to experience our theatre in new and unexpected ways, hopefully deepening their connection to the cultural pulse of the city.”

The series kicks-off in September with beloved actor and musician Noah Reid returning to Crow's for two nights with The Country Sessions and his signature soulful approach to a curated list of classic country covers in this sophisticated reimagining of the genre's most iconic works.

Next up in September, Broadway star Sara Farb and acclaimed composer-lyricist Britta Johnson take the stage in Very Serious Women. Playfully defying its title, this concert celebrates the rich, female-centric canon of musical theatre, blending timeless classics with fresh, contemporary pieces performed by two of Canada's leading musical talents.

Later in the season, New York City-based actor, writer, and comedian Stephen Brower brings his 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival hit Palatable Gay Robot to Crow's. This stand-up/theatre meta-mix introduces audiences to robot producer HumaVibe's latest device, Billie Bowtie. Programmed to be the perfect performer, Billie glitches through standup comedy, character, song, dance, and storytelling to land in a place of true humanity.

Wrapping up the fall Cabaret line-up, international drag icon Tynomi Banks hits the east end for an unforgettable evening of performance. An international drag icon, Banks has appeared on the premiere season of Canada's Drag Race and season two of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World. Tynomi is currently collaborating and touring with Nelly Furtado, and recently released her debut single Die For Love.

All Cabaret performances begin at 8:00pm and bar service will be available throughout the shows. Tickets for the unmissable CROW'S CABARET are $35 plus service fee and HST, and are available now at crowstheatre.com.

