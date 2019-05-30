New Play Competition Winner CHECKPOINT 300 Announced At Toronto Fringe Festival

Shiri is the first female soldier sent to protect the border, and in a moment a life changing incident shunts her career. Amelie is a relentless reporter searching for the truth, meaning, and someone to blame. Lost loved ones will haunt both of them forever.

Checkpoint 300, this year's winner of the Fringe's New Play Competition recounts the story of a tragic incident at the Israeli-Palestine border fuelled by fear and the ongoing conflict between the two sides. Using a female driven narrative, the play examines the lives of two families, how borders provoke violence and challenges us to reflect on our own humanity in wake of tragedy.

Starring Lizette Mynhardt, Brittany Cope (Best Ensemble, Ottawa Fringe Festival; White Noise), Jorie Morrow, Geoff Mays (Best of Fringe, Toronto Fringe Festival; The Assassination of Robert Ford), Ori Black, and Amir Ezatollah Pour. Written by Michelle Wise (Winner New Play Competition), stage managed by Milena Fera, dramaturgy by Anita La Selva, and set design by Chandos Ross.

Playwright Michelle Wise served in the Israeli Defence Force and experienced the challenges of being a female in a well-oiled war machine. Inspired by female leaders and current events, Michelle wanted to share the story of a young woman who is determined to make a difference and contribute as much as the men in her community, but especially as part of a stereotypically male dominated army unit serving at the Checkpoints.

"There's something about being the first, isn't there? We think we are doing it for ourselves but I think there's another element to it. We want to show them. We want to prove all those people wrong who wanted to see us fail." -Amelie in Checkpoint 300

