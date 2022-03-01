New Performance Dates Announced for TWO MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT at Assembly Theatre In April 2022

After delaying its world premiere production in response to rising concerns over COVID-19, The Assembly Theatre will now present Two Minutes to Midnight by award-winning Toronto playwright, Michael Ross Albert (Tough Jews, Dora Award nomination - Outstanding New Play) in April 2022. Produced by the Assembly Theatre in association with One Four One Collective and The Spadina Avenue Gang, the highly anticipated new comedy will be presented from April 7-24 in Parkdale's beloved home for independent theatre.

Jack and Tracy really needed a vacation, but everything at their all-inclusive tropical getaway has been a disappointment. It's rained the entire trip, their social media influence hasn't translated to real revenue yet, and an inbound nuclear missile might be about to annihilate them and everyone nearby. With the world-- and their relationship-- on the brink of collapse, the bickering couple stares down oblivion together, confronting the illusions that kept them together, and finding hope for their future in the chaos of imminent destruction.

The world premiere of this apocalyptic new comedy will be directed by Janelle Cooper (Once On This Island, Lower Ossington Theatre; Heaven, Lunch Box Theatre). The production will star The Assembly Theatre's co-artistic directors, Luis Fernandes (Therac 25, The Assembly Theatre; Tough Jews, Dora Award nomination Outstanding Ensemble) and Cass Van Wyck (The Huns, Best of Toronto Fringe Festival; Therac 25, My Entertainment World Critic's Pick Award nomination - Outstanding Leading Performance).

The Assembly Theatre will be transformed into an immersive tropical oasis by set designer Pascal Labillois (Old Times; Red Light Winter, Unit 102) and lighting designer Chin Palipane (Girl in the Machine, Seven Siblings Theatre; Gruesome Playground Injuries, Leroy Street Theatre). The production will be stage managed by Marvin Araneta (C'mon, Angie!, Leroy Street Theatre; Isaac's Eye, Unit 102).

Following a successful fundraising campaign to keep The Assembly Theatre open to the public, Two Minutes to Midnight will be the first production to welcome full-capacity audiences into the intimate Parkdale venue in more than two years. This world premiere will be followed by a remount of the critically acclaimed 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival production of The Huns, also written by Michael Ross Albert. The award winning production will take up residence in The Assembly Theatre for ten performances only prior to its UK premiere this Spring. Tickets to both productions are available now at www.theassemblytheatre.com.

All patrons must show valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks for the duration of the performance. While the theatre will begin resuming full-capacity seating for most performances, Wednesday evening performances will be limited to 50% capacity. Tuesday evening performances will be PWYC.