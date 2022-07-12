New Musical WINESDAY Begins Performances This Month

A new wine-themed musical paired with wine tastings for the audience is looking to make a home in Niagara Wine Country. WINESDAY: THE MUSICAL + WINE TASTING, with book and lyrics by Jenne Wason and music by Joseph Benoit, is currently scheduled to run throughout July and August. Producer Five Cork Productions has partnered with Hernder Estate Wines as the show's venue and wine tasting partner in Canada's most popular region for tourism and home to over 90 wineries.

WINESDAY will be the first public event at Hernder after a devastating fire that destroyed the winery's historic barn and event space just weeks after the partnership with WINESDAY was announced. Luckily a smaller event space was spared and, although delayed, the show will go on. The production features a sample of wine for everyone in the audience before each scene, selected by the winery.

"We're thrilled about our musical heading to Niagara wine country," said Wason. "It's the perfect spot for our wine-fueled comedy. We're also glad that we can move forward with Hernder as the venue so that our musical can bring guests to them in a new way while they work to rebuild."

WINESDAY is being directed by Matthew Yipchuck with musical direction by Chelsea Di Franco. Some of the region's most well-known musical theatre performers make up the female ensemble cast including Tamera Broczkowski, Nicole Cino, Melissa Penner, Adrianna Polito, and Victoria Kyoko. Alex Titei appears as The Wine Steward and Louisa O'Keane is taking on the tap choreography and also acting as a swing.

Performances begin in the Niagara Region July 20th, 2022 and tickets are on sale now at winesdaymusical.com

About WINESDAY

It's a new musical paired with wine tastings for the audience...it's a grape escape from this batsh*t crazy world.

When these five wine-swilling women get together every Wednesday night, they're theoretically meeting for a book club or a yoga class, but really they just want to drink wine and talk about their lives. Imagine cabaret meeting cabernet-or Sex and the City when they no longer feel like leaving the couch. Get ready to pass the bottle and make some pour decisions because with these ladies you will definitely love the wine you're with!