New Musical LIFE AFTER Extends for an Additional Week of Performances at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Yonge Street Theatricals has added a week of performances for the most anticipated show of 2025 – LIFE AFTER at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. The limited engagement, now extended, will run from April 16 – May 10 as part of the 2024/25 Off-Mirvish Season.



Written and composed by Canadian author and composer Britta Johnson, LIFE AFTER is a poignant musical that explores self-discovery and the complexities of growing up. Following its critically acclaimed premiere, the show has been hailed as “exquisite” and “profoundly touching,” solidifying its place as a must-see theatrical experience of the season. As E.H. Reiter of BroadwayWorld describes it, “A beautiful and complex musical about the emotional growing pains that come with growing up. A gorgeous piece of theatre that is emotionally resonant, dealing with themes accessible to everyone—family relationships, love, grief, friendship, and the search for answers, even when some things remain unknowable. This is a show that should not be missed.”



Led by Tony and Olivier Award-winning producers Yonge Street Theatricals, this Dora Award-winning musical boasts a soaring score and an all-star cast, including Isabella Esler, Jake Epstein, Chilina Kennedy, and Mariand Torres. LIFE AFTER follows 16-year-old Alice as she grapples with the sudden loss of her father. Filled with heart, and extraordinary music, the show offers a powerful exploration of love, memory, and the journey of moving forward.



“With LIFE AFTER, Britta Johnson has crafted a deeply resonant piece that continues to connect with audiences in a meaningful way,” said Natalie Bartello & Linda Barnett, Tony Award-winning producer and partners at Yonge Street Theatricals. “The response to this production has been incredible, and we are delighted to add more opportunities for theatre lovers to experience its magic.”

