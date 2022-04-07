New Musical BILLY & THE DREAMERZ Participates in Nation Alliance of Musical Theatre Showcase

Billy & The Dreamerz, a new original musical with book & music by Neil Coombs & Grace Kosaka, was recently selected to participate in the National Alliance of Musical Theatre (NAMT) Songwriters Showcase at NAMT's first ever conference in Canada. The Showcase on March 24th, was presented by Musical Stage Company and Michael Rubinoff at Jazz Bistro. "It was very moving to see such an enthusiastic audience response and to collaborate with our American and Canadian colleagues" said Coombs.

Set in England of the 1980's amidst Thatcherism, racism and social unrest, Billy & The Dreamerz tells the story of four diverse friends who find joy and common purpose in music. In a working-class town that's predominately white, the bandmates seem like tropical fish in a puddle of mud. The band wins a national music contest and is awarded a life-changing prize: a tour of the USA. On the eve of their departure, tragedy strikes, and Billy must choose between opportunity and obligation.

At the NAMT Songwriter's Showcase, Producer Grace Kosaka also announced the launch of a new not-for-profit organization, Convergent Stage. Its purpose is to support inclusive, original Canadian musicals featuring diverse voices both on and off the stage. "Entry into live theatre generally involves working for free and unpaid internships. Convergent Stage will provide paid internships to remove this barrier for low-income and underrepresented communities. As a female, AAPI producer and writer, I know firsthand just how hard it is to find a legitimate opportunity to get your foot in the door in the theatre industry" said Grace Kosaka. In Convergent Stage's inaugural year, two internships - in Directing and Music Directing - will be offered to a woman and/or person of color during the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival.

https://www.billyandthedreamerz.com

Photo Credits: Billy & The Dreamerz