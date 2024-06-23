National Ballet of Canada Reveals Additional 2024/25 Promotions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced promotions for the 2024/25 season: Hannah Galway to First Soloist and Emerson Dayton, Keaton Leier and Issac Wright to Second Soloist. As previously announced, Tirion Law is promoted to Principal Dancer.

“I am so proud of the brilliant artistry, dedication and versatility exhibited by the entire company throughout the 2023/24 season. It is a great honour and privilege to recognize the exceptional contribution of individual artists with promotions,” said Muir. “Following her nuanced debuts in several leading roles, I am pleased to promote Hannah Galway to First Soloist. I am also excited to promote Corps de Ballet members Emerson Dayton, Keaton Leier and Isaac Wright to Second Soloist. These three artists have impressed with their artistic growth this past season and I look forward to seeing their careers blossom in the coming years. Congratulations to all!”

2024/25 Promotions

Hannah Galway is promoted to First Soloist. Born in Comox, British Columbia and trained at Canada's National Ballet School, Galway joined The National Ballet of Canada as a RBC Apprentice in 2017. A gifted performer with dramatic depth and impressive technique, she recently made her debut in the title role in the world premiere of Emma Bovary hailed as a “revelation” by My Entertainment World, debuted a feisty Alice in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and danced in the North American premiere of islands. Galway has excelled in such roles as the Other Stepsister and Blossom in Cinderella, Nurse in Romeo and Juliet and Evelyn Lambart in Frame by Frame. In 2019, she was awarded the Patron Award of Merit and the RBC Emerging Artist Award in 2018.

Emerson Dayton is promoted to Second Soloist. Dayton was born in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania and trained at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. Before joining the National Ballet as a Corps de Ballet member in 2022, she danced with Charlotte Ballet. Dayton delighted audiences with her charm and ease in her impressive debut in the title role in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Her repertoire also includes Olga in Onegin, Blossom in Cinderella and a featured role in Suite en Blanc. In 2022, Dayton competed in The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize.

Keaton Leier is promoted to Second Soloist. Leier was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and trained at Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet School and Houston Ballet II. He danced with Atlanta Ballet before joining the National Ballet as a Corps de Ballet Member in 2022. Leier recently made his debut as Lensky in Onegin and Paris in Romeo and Juliet. His repertoire includes Emeralds in Jewels, Suite en Blanc and Symphony in C.

Isaac Wright is promoted to Second Soloist. Born in Belleville, Ontario and trained at Quinte Ballet School of Canada in Belleville, Ontario and Canada's National Ballet School, he joined The National Ballet of Canada as a RBC Apprentice in 2015. Wright recently made his debut as as Lensky in Onegin and in David Dawson's Anima Animus. His repertoire includes Snow Trio in The Nutcracker and Pussycat in The Sleeping Beauty.

2023/24 Award Winners

First Soloist Jenna Savella is the 2023/24 recipient of the David Tory Award. The award is named after the late David Tory, former Vice-Chairman of The National Ballet of Canada's Board of Directors, who passed away in 2006. Savella is recognized for her consummate professionalism, dedication to the company and exhibiting the many qualities that inspired the creation of the award. She receives $3,500. This marks the second time Savella has received this award. She was the recipient in 2014 earlier in her career and was honoured again this year in recognition of her mentorship and generosity as an experienced artist.

Monika Haczkiewicz and David Preciado have been awarded the Patron Award of Merit by the Patrons' Council Committee of The National Ballet of Canada. The award is given to two Corps de Ballet members at the end of each season for their progress. Haczkiewicz and Preciado will each receive $1,500. Their names will be inscribed on an award generously donated by Myles Mindham that is on display at The Walter Carsen Centre.

Retirements and Departures

As previously announced, Senior Répétiteur Peter Ottmann and First Soloist Jordana Daumec will retire from the National Ballet stage at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Earlier this season, Principal Dancer Piotr Stanczyk retired from the company after a 25-year career. Stanczyk was celebrated onstage following a performance of James Kudelka's Passion.



Corps de Ballet member Sophie Lee will be retiring from dance to pursue a degree in Kinesiology at York University in September. Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea, and trained at Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet School and Canada's National Ballet School. She joined The National Ballet of Canada as a RBC Apprentice in 2019 and was promoted to the Corps de Ballet in 2022.



Corps de Ballet member Scott McKenzie will be retiring from dance to pursue studies in Business and Sociology with an interest in a career in Public Relations and Marketing. Born in Alexandria, Scotland, McKenzie trained at The Royal Ballet School in London, England and danced with Wiener Staatsballett before joining The National Ballet of Canada as a Corps de Ballet Member in 2020.

