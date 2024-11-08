National Ballet of Canada Announces Lead Cast for GISELLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casting has been announced for Giselle which features several debuts in lead roles. Giselle is onstage November 20 – 24 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

The role of Giselle has been called “the ballerina's Hamlet” and is one of the classical canon's most complex and demanding roles. This season, Principal Dancer Tirion Law makes her debut in the title role. Principal Dancers Jurgita Dronina, Svetlana Lunkina and Heather Ogden return to this iconic role.

The role of Albrecht will be performed by Principal Dancers Harrison James and Naoya Ebe and making their debuts are Principal Dancer Siphesihle November and Second Soloist Peng-Fei Jiang.

Making their debuts this season in the role of Hilarion are Principal Dancers Spencer Hack and Ben Rudisin and First Soloist Donald Thom.

Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis will be danced by Principal Dancers Genevieve Penn Nabity and Koto Ishihara, both debuting in the role, and First Soloist Chelsy Meiss.

As previously announced, Meiss will retire after 16 outstanding years with the National Ballet and will be celebrated onstage by the company as she says farewell dancing the role of Myrtha on November 23 at 2:00 pm.

A haunting world of love, deceit and forgiveness awaits with Giselle, one of classical ballet's most breathtaking works. This quintessential Romantic ballet achieves heights of emotion and psychological drama and gives full expression to the redemptive power of love. Since its premiere with the company in 1970, the National Ballet has performed Sir Peter Wright's celebrated staging, which distills every note of Adolphe Adam's score into exquisite movement and emotion, with sets and costumes by Desmond Heeley with lighting by Gil Wechsler.

Casting

Giselle

Svetlana Lunkina (November 20, 22 at 7:30 pm)

Heather Ogden (November 21 at 2:00 pm/ November 23 at 7:30 pm)

Tirion Law* (November 21 at 7:30 pm/ November 23 at 2:00 pm)

Jurgita Dronina (November 24 at 2:00 pm)

Albrecht

Harrison James (November 20, 22 at 7:30 pm/ November 24 at 2:00 pm)

Peng-Fei Jiang* (November 21 at 2:00 pm/ November 23 at 7:30 pm)

Siphesihle November* (November 21 at 7:30 pm)

Naoya Ebe (November 23 at 2:00 pm)

Hilarion

Donald Thom* (November 20, 22 at 7:30 pm/ November 24 at 2:00 pm)

Ben Rudisin* (November 21 at 2:00 pm/ November 23 at 7:30 pm)

Spencer Hack* (November 21 at 7:30 pm/ November 23 at 2:00 pm)

Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis

Genevieve Penn Nabity* (November 20, 23 at 7:30 pm/ November 21 at 2:00 pm)

Koto Ishihara* (November 21, 22 at 7:30 pm/ November 24 at 2:00 pm)

Chelsy Meiss (November 23 at 2:00 pm)

* Debut

All casting is subject to change.

Comments