Musical Film YOU COME CALLING to Premiere Via Zoom

Please join the celebration of the premiere of the music film YOU COME CALLING. Based on the song from SUE SMITH's 2021 pandemic release, TONIGHT WE SAIL, lyric images and musical alchemy are brought to life through the guiding hand of Director Tessa Fleming and the artful gaze of Cinematographer Daniel Grant. Dancer and Choreographer Karen Kaeja joins Sue on screen.

Sue Smith is an elegant performer recognized for her expressive voice and songs that explore her inner personal journey as it converges with the external world, the poetic and the everyday. The film, YOU COME CALLING, extends Sue's musical work, embodying her investigation of imagery and expression into the moving picture.

Director, Tessa Fleming, states, "The genesis for this work was inspired by the evocative lyrics and gorgeous sound of Sue Smith's You Come Calling. The song, for me, speaks to the paradox of the creative life. The longing and waiting in every artist, creator to merge with the muse that fuels them. Something calls to us, we find it, revel in the unification, the creation, and then we separate, only to begin again the search towards integration, towards wholeness."

Karen Kaeja is an award-winning performer, choreographer, mentor, community builder and project instigator whose work intersects relational perspectives. The mastermind behind Porch View Dances, she develops performance platforms for collaborative relationships between dancers, everyday people and the body.

Daniel Grant, CSC, is an award-winning cinematographer who has collaborated with some of Canada's most celebrated directors, including Bruce MacDonald and Patricia Rozema, and earned Canadian Society of Cinematographers Awards and Canadian Screen Award nominations for his work in both documentary and fiction. His recent credits include Danis Goulet's Night Raiders, produced by Taika Waititi, and the HBO series Station Eleven, starring Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, and Gael Garcia Bernal.

On Saturday May 28 @ 8 pm on Zoom, the cast and crew of the film invites audiences to join them for the premiere of YOU COME CALLING. Meet the key artists. Hear about the making of the film and join them for the first viewing. To register your attendance, email your name to jbsm@golden.net, with "Calling" as the Subject Line. In lieu of a ticket cost, they invite you to join them in making a donation to MSF, Red Cross or a charity of your choice.