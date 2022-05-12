Music in the Barns to Return to Toronto for a Multi-Sensory Concert Experience

Music in the Barns will make a triumphant return to where it all began with their latest installation concert on June 2, at 7pm, animating three spaces at the Artscape Wychwood Barns (601 Christie Street, Toronto). The fully-curated evening of art, music, and food celebrates the collective's debut album released on the adventurous NYC-based label New Focus Recordings. Experience the best in new Canadian music with the ensemble's first performance since recording Rose Bolton's "The Coming of Sobs," JUNO-nominated for 2020's Classical Composition of the Year. Tickets and more information are available here.

The evening weaves together evocative chamber works by album composers including Scott Godin and Michael Oesterle with a rare performance of Steve Reich's "Proverb" for five singers, keyboards, and vibraphones, and the dark and humorous "Trash TV Trance" by Fausto Romitelli for electric guitar. The blow-out bash finale features the Toronto premiere of composer Geof Holbrook's newly commissioned piece "Brain Fills" for string quartet, electric guitar and drum set, accompanied by live painting from resident visual artist John Coburn.

Music in the Barns' "requisite roaming element" (Toronto Star) includes works by Coburn, inspired by music, NYC, and Toronto, on view at the Barns' McKendrick Gallery from May 31-June 3. Attendees will be the first to experience Music in the Barns' new digital initiatives, unveiling the prototype of their digital violin video game controller designed by Shape Products. Firing up the pizza oven at the Barns' sustainable food hub, The Stop, Music in the Barns will bring everyone together around the hearth for a post-concert community culinary experience in the open-air gardens.

"The programme is a cross between a post-covid commentary and album release. I felt it was important to bring forward something relevant to our experience while also celebrating the amazing work of the three Canadian composers on our album, the triumph of this recording and the team and musicians behind it. It was a labor of love and was made possible because of the uniqueness of Toronto's cultural fabric." -- Carol Gimbel, Artistic Director

Music in the Barns Chamber Ensemble:

Carol Gimbel (NYC/Toronto) -- viola, Artistic Director

John Corban (Montreal) -- violin

Amy Hillis (Montreal) -- violin

John Popham (NYC) -- cello

David Schotzko (Toronto) -- percussion, Artistic Associate

Guest Performers:

Dan Lippel (NYC) -- guitarist, label owner New Focus Recordings (released the MitB album)

Cullan Bryant (NYC) -- keyboard, co-producer of MitB recording

Cheryl Duvall (Toronto) -- keyboard

The Theatre of Early Music (Toronto) -- singers

The evening is generously supported by the Canada Council for the Arts and FACTOR.

VIP Prelude - Tuesday, May 31 Gallery Opening and Mixer

As a prelude to the June 2nd event, Music in the Barns will host an invitation-only VIP Mixer at the Artscape Wychwood Barns Community Gallery on Tuesday, May 31st from 6-8pm for the opening of visual artist John Coburn's exhibition (on view May 31-June 2) featuring art inspired by Music in the Barns' themes: music, Toronto, and New York City. The Mixer will showcase guest June 2 performer, Dan Lippel, guitarist and founder of New Focus Recordings performing works by J.S. Bach on his Walter Vogt microtonal guitar with moveable fret and Well-Tempered tuning. A selection of albums from his label, including Music in the Barns' debut, will be available.

Future Performances of Music in the Barns Returns 2022 Tour include:

"Lecture on the Weather"- June 4th, 2022 at Saugeen Academy in Hannover, Ontario. Music in the Barns signature program, presented in partnership with members of the Saugeen First Nations, brings a curated program of contemporary music featuring John Cage's seminal work "Lecture on the Weather," Philip Glass' "Tissues 1, 2, & 7," and Scott Godin's "Longing" played on a real pipe organ at Michael Schmidt of Symphony in the Barn's repurposed church and school.

The Music in the Barns collective will make their much-anticipated NYC debut in Autumn 2022 with performances across Canada, including Montreal, and the US in the works for 2022-2023 (dates and locations TBA).

Music in the Barns Returns!

Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m. at the Artscape Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie Street

Tickets ($42.85-$79.80) and Info: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/music-in-the-barns-returns-tickets-292792198347