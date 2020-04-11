Mirvish Productions Will Dim The Marquee Lights Of The Royal Alexandra Theatre To Honour The Life Of Victor A. Young

Mirvish Productions will remember and honour Victor A. Young's life in the theatre by dimming the marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Tuesday, April 14 at 8 PM.

Victor Alexander Young, a former president of Canadian Actors' Equity and an acclaimed actor with more than 45 years experience on stage, TV and film, died from cancer on the morning of April 8, 2020 peacefully at his home in Toronto. His death was reported by his wife, the actress Jayne Lewis.

Victor had performed in five major shows on Mirvish stages, four of them Canadian premieres of major Broadway musicals and one a world premiere. He starred as Zangler in CRAZY FOR YOU at the Royal Alexandra Theatre from 1993 to 1995. From 2003 to 2004 he starred as Roger De Bris in THE PRODUCERS at the Ed Mirvish Theatre. In 2006 he starred as Lord Elrond in the world premiere of LORD OF THE RINGS at the Princess of Wales Theatre. He starred as Max Kellerman in DIRTY DANCING at the Royal Alexandra Theatre from 2007 to 2008. From 2010 to 2011 he starred as Hertz Klinemann in ROCK OF AGES at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

The winner of a Best Actor Dora Award among many other awards, Victor was known for both his work in musical theatre and in dramas and comedies. He played many roles, from Prospero in Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST to Daddy Warbucks in ANNIE.

In reporting his passing, his wife quoted Victor's own words:

"I just want people to be happy that they knew me. I want people to know that I was as honest as I could be and I always did my best to maintain my integrity.

"I always tried to take the high road, even when I knew it would be hurtful to people. In the end, the high road was the most important road. The high road is the road to take.

"Everything is temporal. Everything will be gone tomorrow and in a week it will be forgotten."





