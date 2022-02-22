Mirvish Announces Revised Scheduled, Including & JULIET, ROOM, and More

In the last two years, only a handful of shows have been on the stages of the Mirvish theatres under very restrictive conditions. But this spring holds the most promising opportunity for theatre to truly return to our city, albeit with safety protocols in place.

"When we announced our 2021-22 season last summer, we could not have anticipated the Omicron variant's sudden arrival in December," explains David Mirvish. "This disrupted our plans and forced the Ontario government to shut down all non-essential public gatherings. Thankfully, the Omicron wave appears to have peaked and looks to be leaving just as quickly as it arrived. Under the government's most current protocols, theatres are allowed to open at 100% capacity as of March 1. But we are giving ourselves an extra five weeks to allow us to reopen in a safe and responsible manner.

"The opening of a theatre season is always an exciting time. And this opening is especially exciting because we have rearranged our performance schedules and tweaked our programming."

The Mirvish theatres will reopen at 100% capacity on April 5 with the long-awaited (and long-delayed) Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Following on its heels will be Jake Epstein's musical love letter to show business, Boy Falls From the Sky. It will begin on April 19 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre and will be part of both the main subscription season and the Off-Mirvish season. It replaces the previously announced Pressure, which will now be part of the 2022-2023 season.

The 25th anniversary production of 2 Pianos 4 Hands, starring the show's creators and original stars, Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, will play June 4 to July 17 at the Royal Alexandra, where it had its first major production in 1998 after its brilliant premiere at the Tarragon Theatre. It will be a homecoming for Ted and Richard.

One production that has not been affected by the rescheduling is the Canadian premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It will begin, as originally announced, on May 31 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. Since November the venue has been undergoing an extensive transformation for this unique production. The remodeling is now nearing completion, in time for the load in of the production's set, lighting and technical equipment.

Also unaffected is the North American premiere of the hit London musical & Juliet. It will play a strictly limited run, June 22 to August 14 at the Princess of Wales.

The final show of the season will be Singin' in the Rain. It will play September 24 to October 23 at the Princess of Wales.

Six-show subscription packages are now available. Subscription prices from $255.00.

To purchase, visit mirvish.com or call 1-800-461-3333.

Non-subscription tickets will go on sale soon. Details to be announced.

Covid audience safety measures: In accordance with Ontario's protocols, all audience members must be fully vaccinated and masked throughout their visit to the Mirvish theatres. These measures may be updated as warranted by public health officials. www.mirvish.com/visit/plan-your-visit/covid-19-safety-measures

Room

April 5 to May 8 • Princess of Wales Theatre

Emma Donoghue's bestselling novel Room has now been adapted as a new play with songs by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett, who also directs the production. Previously adapted by Donoghue for the screen, the film won Academy Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs. Room is co-produced with the Grand Theatre, London, CA and Covent Garden Productions, London, UK. The production will play the Grand in March before transferring to the Princess of Wales.

Boy Falls From the Sky

April 19 to May 29 • Royal Alexandra Theatre

Jake Epstein's exuberant and bittersweet musical love letter to show business, Boy Falls From the Sky was originally performed at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival, where it was a sold-out hit and received great acclaim. Chris Hoile of NOW Magazine rated the show 5 out of 5 and called it "cabaret of the highest caliber." Mooney on Theatre described it as "pitch-perfect."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Begins May 31 • CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Nineteen years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

2 Pianos 4 Hands

June 4 to July 17 • Royal Alexandra Theatre

Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt will don their tuxedoes for an exclusive presentation of their smash hit comedy about two lifetime obsessions with 88 keys. This homegrown hit has dazzled audiences in New York, London, Tokyo and dozens of other world capitals. It returns home to The Royal Alex.

& Juliet

June 22 to August 14 • Princess of Wales Theatre

London's "dazzlingly brilliant" (Evening Standard) the multi award-winning new musical is packed with some of the biggest pop anthems of our time brought to life by the iconic music of the internationally acclaimed songwriter Max Martin. The hilarious and always surprising script by David West Read (Schitt's Creek) offers a brilliant new take on the world's greatest love story.

Singin' In the Rain

September 24 to October 23 • Princess of Wales Theatre

A smash-hit at Chichester Festival Theatre and in the West End, Jonathan Church's critically acclaimed production of Singin' in the Rain journeys back to the glamour of Hollywood during the roaring 20's. Andrew Wright's high-energy choreography and Simon Higlett's sumptuous set design (including over 14,000 litres of water on stage every night) combine with the charm, romance and wit of one of the world's best-loved films. Singin' in the Rain features the glorious MGM score including "Good Morning," "Make 'em Laugh," "Moses Supposes" and the legendary title song.