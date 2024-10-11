Massey Hall Presents Grammy-Winner Samara Joy In May 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Massey Hall presents Grammy Award-winning Jazz sensation Samara Joy on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Tickets on sale Friday, October 18 at 10am ET and can be purchased via the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online at www.masseyhall.com.

A native of the Bronx, Samara Joy became entranced by classic R&B as a child and cut her teeth as a singer in her church's gospel choir. And while her family history is deeply musical—her grandparents helmed the Philadelphia gospel group the Savettes, and her father, the musician and songwriter Antonio McLendon, has produced, composed, and arranged his own astounding original work—she didn't delve into the jazz tradition until college at SUNY Purchase.

Joy released her self-titled debut on the Whirlwind label in 2021, followed a year later by Linger Awhile, her breakout Verve debut, of which DownBeat said, “With this beautiful recording, a silky-voiced star is born.” The album earned her a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album, in addition to a headline-making win for Best New Artist. A deluxe edition of the album was released, as well as the EP A Joyful Holiday.

Her new Verve album, Portrait, which Joy co-produced with the veteran trumpeter/bandleader and multi-Grammy winner Brian Lynch, showcases the intimate, soulful chemistry she's developed with her touring band. Portrait also spotlights her burgeoning gifts as a lyricist, in ingenious arrangements that meld her thoughtful words with music by Charles Mingus, Sun Ra, and her late mentor Barry Harris.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

Comments