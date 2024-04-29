Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall Present THE 2024 – 2025 CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE SEASON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Classic Albums Live will celebrate 22 years of performances when it returns for another season at Toronto's two most iconic venues - Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall. Featuring all the Classic Albums Live fan favourites from Elton John, Pink Floyd, David Bowie and The Beatles. See the full line-up HERE.

Flex packs available TODAY at 12pm. Individual show tickets are available this Friday, May 3 at 10am. Flex packs and single show tickets can be purchased by visiting www.masseyhall.mhrth.com/tickets/series/cal-24 or by calling the Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

LEARN MORE ABOUT CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE:

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage - note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians. “As we enter our 22nd year of Classic Albums Live, we are very excited to be returning to the legendary and iconic venues, Massey and Roy Thomson Hall,” said Founder and CEO, Classic Albums Live. “To have these esteemed and beautiful venues in our hometown always makes it extra special. The weight of the task at hand pushes us to be our best. The upcoming season is going to be another stellar series of incredible live music!”

In April 2023, Craig was featured in a cover story of The Financial Post, documenting the success of his travelling live music empire and how he has helped employ so many musicians and crew and become one of the most successful tours through Canada and beyond.

With 100+ shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centres and theatres. Fans in Texas, Florida, California, New York and central and east coast Canada have all continued to support the series and make it a sustaining, successful show.

