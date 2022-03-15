MONSTER Will Stream Online From The Monster Collective

Something exciting is happening that you don't want to miss: MONSTER. A 10-minute developmental segment to be streamed online from Wednesday, March 23 to Sunday, March 27, 2022!

MONSTER was conceived by Director and Dora Award winning Choreographer STEPHANIE GRAHAM (Fun Home, Grey Gardens, Wild Party- The Musical Stage Company) and composer and arranger KEVIN WONG (In Real Life, Polly Peel). Joined by ELLEN DENNY (Life After) as story supervisor and dramaturg, and twelve extraordinary artists make up the collective: LYNDSEY BRITTEN (Charlottetown Festival), ALEXANDRA HERZOG (Stratford Festival), AISHA JARVIS (Globe Theatre), KELSEY LACOMBE (Rainbow Stage, Drayton Entertainment), KRISTA LEIS (Jesus Christ Superstar-Stratford Festival/Broadway), HAILEY LEWIS (Theatre Aquarius, Harry Potter/Mirvish), AYRIN MACKIE (Stratford Festival), KYLA MUSSELMAN (Stratford Festival), SARAH O'BRECHT (Charlottetown Festival), GENNY SERMONIA (Stratford and Shaw Festival), MICHELE SHUSTER (Grand Theatre), NATASHA STRILCHUK (Neptune Theatre).

The MONSTER in the piece is the embodiment of our subconscious mind who does not disagree with each one of us. It accepts whatever we say to ourselves and seeks to make it fact. Blocking us from our truth.

Supported through the Strategic Funds Digital Now Initiative through the Canada Council of the Arts, the Monster Collective will premiere this ten-minute short film of what will become a longer theatrical work. The piece was filmed in the Firehall Studio Theatre at Thousand Islands Playhouse in Gananoque, Ontario.