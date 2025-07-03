MADE IN CANADA / FAIT AU CANADA FESTIVAL Returns in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



princess productions has announced the programming for the dance: made in canada / fait au canada (d:mic/fac) Festival 2025, returning for its eighth edition this August. This year’s Festival brings together a bold lineup of artists responding to the world around them with honesty, imagination, and courage. Through powerful movement and deeply personal storytelling, d:mic/fac 2025 celebrates Canadian dance in all its forms: bridging generations, genres, and lived experiences.



“Every edition of the festival reflects where we are, as artists, as people, and this year feels especially raw and real. The works in d:mic/fac 2025 are bold, heartfelt, and deeply human. They speak to who we are right now, and who we’re becoming.” says Yvonne Ng, d:mic/fac Artistic Director.



With a vibrant five-day lineup, the 2025 Festival unfolds across three key programming pillars: the Mainstage, the What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) series, and Arts Encounters.



The Mainstage program, co-curated by guest curators Jera Wolfe and Louise Lecavalier alongside Artistic Director Yvonne Ng, features dance works that respond to the times we’re living in. Artists explore themes of media influence, identity, inclusion, and transformation, offering both resistance and celebration. Highlights include:

BESIDE by Marie Béland, a sharp and timely investigation of how the media frames our connections and beliefs.

What Belongs to Us / Ce qui nous appartient by Suzanne Miller, which transforms the Universal Declaration of Human Rights into movement, posing urgent questions about safety, freedom, and belonging.

Works by Tanveer Alam and Cristina Bucci reimagining traditional dance forms in modern contexts.



For the first time in d:mic/fac history, the festival programming includes a full-length work. The inaugural Haute Couture presentation features Still Life by Marie Lambin-Gagnon, a 2023 WYSIWYG alum, in a co-presentation with SummerWorks and Citadel + Compagnie.



The What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) program continues to embrace creative spontaneity and accessibility, showcasing a dynamic mix of artists selected through a lottery process. WYSIWYG provides a platform for emerging and established voices alike, sharing the stage in an open-format series celebrating experimentation and equal footing.



Complementing the live performances, Arts Encounters offers an interactive experience led by dance artists and designed to foster dialogue and deepen audience engagement. Arts Encounters opens up new ways to experience and understand dance through different mediums.