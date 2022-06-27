Laura Piccinin Brings LESBIHONEST to Toronto Fringe Festival

Queer performer Laura Piccinin recants a lifetime of coming outs in a tell-all comedic stand-up story hour. This hilarious and sentimental autobiography reflects on a single journey that spans 3 decades of change in perceptions and treatment of LGBTQ+ people. As an ex-religious Queer, Laura grapples with a shifting identity and unease in sense of self, eventually navigating her way to pride.

LESBIHONEST will be making its world premiere at the Toronto Fringe Festival, followed by a tour to Saskatoon, Victoria, Nanaimo and Kelowna Fringes this summer, and Wellington Fringe, New Zealand in the new year. After writing and performing in the new Canadian musical, "Every Silver Lining" in association with Toronto Fringe, 2019 (Patron's Pick) and Next Stage, 2020, this new work will be a launching point for Laura's solo artistic career.

With a nervous confidence, Laura is ready to face an audience with her heart on her sleeve, and a prance in her step. Welcome back to live theatre, Toronto!

Pitchin'in Productions in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents

LESBIHONEST

Written & Performed by Laura Piccinin

Opens July 6th - 17th, 2022.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2182911®id=32&articlelink=https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/lesbihonest?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1