LUMINATO Festival Announces 2022 Program featuring David Suzuki and Edward Burtynsky

Luminato Festival Toronto - the city's international festival of arts and ideas - will return this summer from June 9th to June 19th with a bold line-up of exceptional art which will Reignite Toronto. Over the course of 11 days, Luminato will deliver a significant celebration of creativity that spans Toronto and the GTA in both familiar and unexpected places.

Luminato Festival Toronto will shine a spotlight on the Toronto region, offering inspiring, large-scale experiences that unite audiences and artists through exceptional moments of discovery, community building, and art. The festival will highlight climate change and sustainability, as well as equity and inclusion through visual art, theatre, music, and dance.

"Luminato is here to reignite the much-needed joy and inspiration that we all missed over the past few years; just like we did 15 years ago after the SARS epidemic," says Celia Smith, CEO of Luminato Festival Toronto. "In 2022, we will be an enthusiastic reminder to local, national, and international audiences that the Toronto region is an exceptional place to visit and live, and that culture is at the heart of our shared stories and experiences."

The festival will feature two free weekends of celebration beginning with the world premiere of Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress at Yonge-Dundas Square. Luminato Festival Toronto visitors will be the first in the world to witness this spectacular immersive experience. The closing weekend will feature two days of free, accessible events and experiences at Woodbine Park including music, dance, installations, story-telling, food, and conversations. Luminato will animate a different GO Train line each workday of the Festival with in-station and on-train performances and activities, launched from stations located in diverse, high-commuter neighbourhoods across the GTA.

Luminato's selection of events (see below) begins June 9th with two celebratory weekend programs. Edward Burtynsky, David Suzuki with Why Not Theatre, and Donna Bailey Nurse will headline the June festivities. A wide range of accessibility initiatives accompanies and augment each event, with additional commissions filling out the Access Program. More details, collaborators, and activities will be shared in May 2022.

For more information visit luminatofestival.com.