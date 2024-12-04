Klô Pelgag Comes to TD Music Hall in July 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will present acclaimed Canadian performer, Klô Pelgag at TD Music Hall on Thursday, July 3 2025.

Klô Pelgag is an acclaimed artist in Quebec and Canada, with 20 Félix awards at the ADISQ Gala, a JUNO Award, one nomination on the short list and one on the long list for the Polaris Music Prize, sold-out concerts at MTelus and collaborations and appearances at concerts by CRi, Patrick Watson and Pomme. Her latest opus, Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, has garnered accolades from the media. In Canada, Exclaim! gave it four stars, and in Quebec the reviews were unanimous: five stars from Le Journal de Montréal, “Le LP de 2020, on le tient”; 9/10 from Le Canal Auditif, “une œuvre pertinente et audacieuse”; and four stars from La Presse, “un album riche”.

Her last opus, Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, has spread beyond the province and the country, with rave reviews in France, in Télérama, with its coveted ffff rating, and in Longueur d'onde, Rolling Stone France, FrancoFan and more.

