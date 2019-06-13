June 14, 2019 Massey Hall Day to Celebrate 125th Anniversary

Massey Hall is pleased to announce that Toronto Mayor John Tory has proclaimed June 14, 2019 "Massey Hall Day" in honour of the National Historic Site's 125 birthday.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mayor John Tory, on behalf of Toronto City Council, do hereby proclaim June 14, 2019 as "Massey Hall Day" in the City of Toronto.

"This Massey Hall Day proclamation is a fantastic way to celebrate this iconic venue's 125th birthday," said Board Chair, Eileen Costello, The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall. "Massey Hall may be closed, but we have teams of skilled restoration & construction experts passionately working to restore and renew it so that it can continue to host another century of this country's most iconic musical moments."

While Massey Hall is closed, music fans and historians alike can still revel in the Hall's history this week by visiting Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen St. West, Toronto) for an immersive display in the City Hall lobby. This exhibit features exclusive photography by Toronto photographer Matt Barnes, archival video, architectural models and more. The installation is in place now through June 18.

For more information on 125 years of history, visit masseyhall.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You