July Programming Announced for Stratford Festival’s Meighen Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Stratford Festival’s Meighen Forum is set to ignite the summer with a powerhouse lineup of events this July, blending bold ideas, behind-the-scenes revelations, and unforgettable artistry.

From the return of CBC’s Ideas with host Nahlah Ayed to in-depth conversations led by Chicago Tribune critic Chris Jones, this month’s programming offers audiences a rare look into the stories—and minds—behind the season.

The festivities kick off with Season Deep Dive Week (June 30 – July 6), an illuminating look at the craftspeople and creatives who shape the Festival’s stages. Events include a lively roundtable on the art of theatrical sound design (July 4), a historical journey through the Festival’s Shakespearean gardens (July 5), and an inside look at the essential but often invisible work of understudies and swings (July 6).

From July 7–13, CBC Ideas Week returns with five riveting conversations hosted by Nahlah Ayed, exploring the theme of War and Peace through the lens of modern history’s most significant peace efforts. Sessions examine the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement, Oslo Accords, Dayton Accords, and South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, culminating in a forward-looking dialogue on peacemaking in the 21st century (July 21).

Mid-month brings The Words of War: A Churchill & Shakespeare Cabaret (July 7), a stirring evening of music, storytelling, and oration led by Geraint Wyn Davies and directed by Richard Ouzounian. On July 14, Stratford’s own Dayna Manning returns to the Tom Patterson Theatre with an album release concert celebrating her eighth studio album, Field Notes.

Festival favorites continue with Peer into the Playbill talks, including an exploration of the literary orphan trope in Annie and Anne of Green Gables (July 17), and The Art of Movement and Choreography for the Stage (July 24), a behind-the-scenes look at how movement tells stories even when the characters don’t dance.

On July 18, join a special centennial tribute, Celebrating Oscar Peterson at 100, hosted by Lee Mergner and featuring rare footage, performances, and personal reflections from Kelly Peterson and other guests.

Television fans won’t want to miss Inside the Story of Murdoch Mysteries (July 19), a deep dive into the Shakespeare-inspired episode “Shakespeare’s Beard,” featuring creator Maureen Jennings, director Laurie Lynd, actor Daniel Maslany, and other key creatives.

Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune returns July 25–26 for two can’t-miss talks: Our Fascination with the Morally Corrupt, featuring Tom McCamus (Macbeth) and Jonathan Goad (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), and Little Orphan Annie: From Poem to Musical, a family-friendly journey through the pop culture evolution of the beloved redhead.

Additional highlights include Guitars from the Pit (July 21), a Monday Night Music concert featuring longtime Festival musicians, and Mars: The Astrological Key to Macbeth (July 31), where Priscilla Costello explores celestial symbolism in Shakespeare's work.

For the full schedule and ticket information, visit stratfordfestival.ca/Forum.