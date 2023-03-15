Jon Vinyl Comes to TD Music Hall in June

TD Music Hall presents acclaimed Toronto's synth R&B and soul artist, Jon Vinyl on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Tickets on-sale Friday, March 17, at 10am ET. Purchase tickets via TDMUSICHALL.COM OR 416-872-4255.

Jon Vinyl is a 24-year-old, JUNO Award-nominated artist from Toronto, Ontario, whose keen sense of emotion has given his listeners the ability to tap into their nostalgic moments of teenage love, providing his personal soundtrack to those daydreams of past relationships. Jon's soulful records occupy a sound that has an air of sophistication and vulnerability. Production sounds of strummed guitar chords and waving synths fall into a soft spot between R&B and Soul, which lay the perfect framework for Jon's open and honest accounts of his own run-ins with love.

His first single, Nostalgia, initially garnered the attention of OVO Radio, as well as support from pop star Shawn Mendes, who coincidentally attended high school with Jon. From there, each subsequent single opened up new doors, with numerous online blog supports, as well as support from the upper echelon of the industry like Billboard, Noisey, BBC 1Xtra, MTV, as well as Ebro Darden of Beats1 and Apple Music. With only a handful of singles, Jon Vinyl has already latched on to the heartstrings of his listeners, breaking over 3.3 Million streams on Spotify. With a full-length project still to come, Jon's ability to translate his personal emotions into a widespread commonality amongst his listeners will assuredly scale into a larger body of work with even more impactful songwriting.

