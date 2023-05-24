Jeremy Dutcher to Perform at Massey Hall in December

Dutcher invites audiences to be transformed by music that is more personal and intimate than ever, yet pushes the boundaries of his unique sonic landscape.

Massey Hall will present acclaimed composer, activist and ethnomusicologist Jeremy Dutcher for THE MOTEWOLONUWOK December 9, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10am ET and available by visiting masseyhall.com or by calling 416-872-4255.

Five years after rising to international acclaim with his seminal, award-winning album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, Jeremy Dutcher returns to the stage with a new band and pivotal new music. On the Motewolonuwok tour, Dutcher invites audiences to be transformed by music that is more personal and intimate than ever, yet pushes the boundaries of his unique sonic landscape.

This next sonic journey is rooted in an ancestor quote:
Tan qiniw iyuwok wasis kpomawsuwinuwok, 'tankeyutomon-oc kihtahkomikomon.
As long as there is a child among our people, we will protect the land.

Jeremy Dutcher is a Two-Spirit song carrier from Tobique First Nation in Eastern Canada. He gained international acclaim for his album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, which earned him the 2018 Polaris Music Prize and Indigenous Music Album of the Year at the 2019 JUNO Awards. His musical style blends the songs of his community with neoclassical, jazz, and pop influences, and has led him to collaborate with such iconic artists as Buffy Sainte-Marie and Yo-Yo Ma. Dutcher’s work has taken him to the world’s great concert halls, NPR’s Tiny Desk, and the judges' table of Canada’s Drag Race.

For priority ticket access, fans can become a Platinum Friends First member.

For the concert lover who lives for those ‘you just had to be there’ moments. With advance notice for upcoming shows, and chances to win that golden ticket for more ‘best nights of your life’. Fans can pick between three levels: Friend, Platinum with access to pre-sales, and Royal.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




Recommended For You