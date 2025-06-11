Jeff Bird to Host CD Release Concert in Peterborough

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-instrumentalist Jeff Bird will perform in concert on Sunday, June 15 at 3 p.m. at the Camp Kawartha Environment Centre in Peterborough. The performance marks the release of his new recording, Ordo Virtutum: Jeff Bird Plays Hildegard von Bingen, Volume 2.

The concert takes place at one of Canada’s most sustainable buildings, constructed in 2009 through Fleming College’s Sustainable Building Design program. Attendees are encouraged to explore the site’s surrounding trails, forests, and wetlands following the performance.

The new album draws on the music of Ordo Virtutum, a morality play by 12th-century mystic and composer Hildegard von Bingen. Bird’s arrangements reimagine these early melodies using harmonica, electric guitar, and shruti box, an Indian drone instrument. The result is a solo recording that blends historic material with a contemplative sonic palette.

Ordo Virtutum: Jeff Bird Plays Hildegard von Bingen, Volume 2 is available digitally at HearNow and as a physical CD at Bandcamp.

About the Artist

Jeff Bird is a composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist with 18 solo and collaborative recordings to his name. His work spans film, television, dance, and performance art, and has been featured at festivals internationally. As a longtime collaborator with the Cowboy Junkies, he contributed to the landmark The Trinity Session and continues to tour and record with the band. In 2019, Bird was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as a member of the Cowboy Junkies.

More information about the artist is available at jeffbird.com.

Event Details

Concert: Ordo Virtutum – Jeff Bird Plays Hildegard von Bingen

Date: Sunday, June 15 at 3 p.m.

Location: Camp Kawartha Environment Centre, 2505 Pioneer Rd., Peterborough, ON K9J 6Y1

Tickets: $25 advance / $30 at the door

Advance tickets: Eventbrite

Comments