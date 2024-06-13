HYPROV, Pink Martini & More Set for The Living Arts Centre 24/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Living Arts Centre has revealed its 2024/2025 lineup of live events in the heart of Mississauga. Officially commencing on September 28, 2024, this exciting new season celebrates bringing people back to the theatre and showcasing the arts. The LAC will feature a bold program calendar, with more announcements to come at the September media kickoff event. This phenomenal lineup includes Bif Naked, Blippi, Talib Kweli, Pink Martini, The Fab Four, Legends of Reggae, Sister Sledge, Glass Tiger, The Strumbellas, Fraggle Rock, HYPROV and more.

“We're thrilled to showcase a full roster of live shows once again at the Living Arts Centre, our city's premiere performing arts theatre,” said Acting Mayor and Ward 9 Councillor Martin Reid. "We are committed to celebrating global and local artists. This season promises to be a wonderful celebration, bringing the wonder of live performance back to the 2023 Music City of the Year. I encourage everyone to check out the upcoming events happening in Mississauga and to catch a show this season."

The tremendous new 2024/2025 program features a long list of extraordinary live events and entertainment, from symphonies to hip hop, nostalgia rock ballet, and hypnotism to comedy. In the face of a struggling arts industry, the Living Arts Centre offers audiences an unmissable opportunity to experience its scintillating line-up of live entertainment. The organization looks forward to welcoming back its audiences to an entire season with this exciting array of offerings.

"With each performance, the Living Arts Centre reaffirms its position as a performing arts destination within Mississauga," said Jodi Robillos, Commissioner of Community Services. "We're thrilled to welcome audiences back to our stages and look forward to a season filled with unforgettable moments.”

In fall 2024, the season launches with An Evening With The Fab Four, featuring uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of the Beatles' classics and Labyrinth in Concert, which features the original Jim Henson and David Bowie screening accompanied by a live orchestra. Then, Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes, draws inspiration from music worldwide, crossing classical, jazz, and old-fashioned pop genres, celebrating their 30th anniversary!

The season continues with the beloved Blippi: Join the Band Tour! Dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they explore what makes music. Tribute to the Legends of Reggae: Bob Marley Edition is a live musical rockumentary paying homage to the life and music of a reggae legend. In Matt Dusk Sings Tony Bennett, Platinum award-winning crooner Matt Dusk pays tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett in a toe-tapping, electrifying show. With dance floors from all over the world set alight with contagious joy and expression in their music, Sister Sledge is honoured to have provided the soundtrack to countless lives. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine presents The Nutcracker, an exceptional holiday spectacle that transports the audience to a dazzling winter wonderland. Join Glass Tiger for their retrospective music that travelled the globe in their This Island Earth tour. Two-time Juno award-winning alternative group The Strumbellas dazzle audiences with their bright melodies. The audience picks the winner in The Debaters Holiday Tour, a comedy stage show where comics go mistletoe to toe in a battle of laughs and logic.

2025 begins with the international success story HYPROV – Improv Under Hypnosis, featuring world-renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci and Colin Mochrie from “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” which continues to make waves after its sold-out Canadian tour and Off-Broadway run in 2022. The Gruffalo's Child follows the adventurous mission in Tall Stories' enchanting adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Jeans ‘n Classics x Mississauga Symphony Orchestra: One Vision – The Music of Queen is a nostalgic musical night paying homage to Freddie Mercury and Queen. The multi-award winning and world-famous Bif Naked offers the opportunity to experience a Canadian rock goddess in action. Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock LIVE, the first-ever Fraggle Rock stage show, features the characters of the beloved original Jim Henson series, celebrating its 40th anniversary and starring in the hit Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ reboot. And finally, Talib Kweli, one of the world's most talented and accomplished hip-hop artists, takes the stage. Stay tuned for many more events to be announced in the fall.

TICKET DETAILS:

Grab your seats before July 2nd, and we'll cover the ticket fees when you buy two or more shows at checkout!* Plus, you'll receive extra savings and become a saugaLIVE VIP with perks ranging from free hot beverages to being the first in line to buy. Check complete season lineup and more details on purchasing tickets online.

