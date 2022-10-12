HAMILTON to Return to Toronto in February 2023

Hamilton will return to Toronto, playing February 22 through May 14, 2023 at The Princess of Wales Theatre. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday November 21, 2022 exclusively through mirvish.com and on the Mirvish app.

David Mirvish said, "We are very pleased to confirm the dates of Hamilton's performances in Toronto. We've all waited a long time for this return engagement. As we all know, the show's original Toronto run was cut short by the pandemic in March 2020, when it only was able to play four weeks of its two-and-a-half-month scheduled run. We had two entire years without any live theatre in Toronto, so to be able to welcome this show back is truly a very significant and meaningful announcement that speaks loudly of theatre's triumphant reemergence from what has been called the 'great intermission'."

The new Toronto engagement will feature the And Peggy company, one of three Hamilton companies touring North America. Exact performance dates and times, and more ticket details will be announced closer to the public on-sale date.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

