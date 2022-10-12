Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
Click Here for More on Hamilton
HAMILTON to Return to Toronto in February 2023

HAMILTON to Return to Toronto in February 2023

The new Toronto engagement will feature the And Peggy company, one of three Hamilton companies touring North America.

Register for Toronto News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Hamilton will return to Toronto, playing February 22 through May 14, 2023 at The Princess of Wales Theatre. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday November 21, 2022 exclusively through mirvish.com and on the Mirvish app.

David Mirvish said, "We are very pleased to confirm the dates of Hamilton's performances in Toronto. We've all waited a long time for this return engagement. As we all know, the show's original Toronto run was cut short by the pandemic in March 2020, when it only was able to play four weeks of its two-and-a-half-month scheduled run. We had two entire years without any live theatre in Toronto, so to be able to welcome this show back is truly a very significant and meaningful announcement that speaks loudly of theatre's triumphant reemergence from what has been called the 'great intermission'."

The new Toronto engagement will feature the And Peggy company, one of three Hamilton companies touring North America. Exact performance dates and times, and more ticket details will be announced closer to the public on-sale date.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on Hamilton, visit:

HamiltonMusical.com


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Pierre Bensusan France's Guitar Master Comes to OntarioPierre Bensusan France's Guitar Master Comes to Ontario
October 12, 2022

Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American concert tour that will bring him back to Ontario for three dates: Guelph, Midland  and Toronto where he'll also be teaching a workshop for intermediate to advanced guitarists.
Mirvish Theatres Will Dim the Marquee Lights to Honour the Life of Angela LansburyMirvish Theatres Will Dim the Marquee Lights to Honour the Life of Angela Lansbury
October 11, 2022

The marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra and the Princess of Wales theatres will be dimmed on Wednesday, October 12, at 8 pm, to honour the life of the legendary Angela Lansbury, who died on Tuesday October 11, 2022 in Los Angeles at the age of 96.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Toronto to Celebrate 250,000 Audience Members With Week-Long GiveawaysHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Toronto to Celebrate 250,000 Audience Members With Week-Long Giveaways
October 11, 2022

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the CAA Ed Mirvish theatre will surpass 250,000 theatre goers. To celebrate this milestone, Toronto audiences will be treated to surprise-and-delight giveaways at all eight performances throughout the week of October 24th, which is when they anticipate the production will welcome its quarter-million patron.  
Studio 180 Theatre Artistic Director Joel Greenberg To Retire At The End Of 20th Anniversary Season Studio 180 Theatre Artistic Director Joel Greenberg To Retire At The End Of 20th Anniversary Season 
October 11, 2022

Studio 180 Theatre's long-awaited Toronto premiere of Indecent, by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, will be the final production to be directed by Joel Greenberg in his tenure as Artistic Director of the company he co-founded 20 years ago. Joel will continue to serve as Artistic Director through to the end of the 2022/23 season which will also feature productions of My Sister's Rage (directed by Yolanda Bonnell) and The Chinese Lady (directed by Marjorie Chan). 
The Toronto Premiere Of StarKid's FIREBRINGER is Now On SaleThe Toronto Premiere Of StarKid's FIREBRINGER is Now On Sale
October 10, 2022

Tickets are now on sale for the professional Toronto premiere of StarKid's cult favourite YouTube musical, Firebringer. Featuring a cast of emerging Toronto artists, the production draws upon everything audiences will love from the original production, whilst adding new gags, energy and perspectives.