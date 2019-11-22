HAMILTON is Holding Auditions in Toronto

Hamilton is coming to Toronto to hold auditions for future replacements in the Broadway and Touring productions! They are looking for great singers and rappers. Equity and non-Equity performers of all ethnicities are encouraged to submit. Please submit by November 27, 2019.

If you are interested in auditioning, send a picture/resume to casting@hamiltonbroadway.com.

Please put TORONTO AUDITIONS in the subject line. Submitting does not guarantee an appointment.

If you can't audition live, but are interested in the show, follow instructions at hamiltonbroadway.com/auditions.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It is currently playing on Broadway, in San Francisco, Chicago, and on tour in the US and in London's West End, where it opened in December 2017 winning seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.





