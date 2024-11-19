Geneviève Racette to Bring Album Release Tour To Ontario With All-Female Trio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed folk-pop-Americana artist Geneviève Racette is set to bring her deeply personal fourth album, Golden, to Ontario stages this November, following a successful U.S. tour debuting her brand-new music.

Experience Golden Live

Geneviève Racette's Golden is more than an album-it's a journey of healing and self-discovery through lush harmonies and introspective storytelling. After sharing her music with audiences across the United States, Racette now invites Canadian fans to join her on this cathartic journey during an intimate series of live performances.

Joined by Judith Little (backing vocals and percussion) and Éléonore Pitre (electric and acoustic guitar), Racette will deliver a spellbinding folk-pop-Americana experience that blends emotional depth with captivating melodies. The Ontario tour kicks off in Guelph (November 21), with stops in Toronto (November 22), Waterford (November 23), and London (November 24), promising to transport audiences into her universe of resilience, transformation, and heartfelt connection.

A Woman-Driven Creative Force

With over 80% of her team identifying as women, Racette continues to champion inclusivity and empowerment in the music industry. "I can't wait to be on the road with my all-woman trio," says Racette. "There's something so special about touring with such talented women by my side. It's going to be an amazing adventure filled with music, friendship, and new experiences. Josie and the Pussycats vibes!"

The Golden Experience

Golden has already garnered widespread acclaim, cementing Racette's reputation as one of Canada's most compelling folk voices. Highlights from the album include landing on radio charts in the United States, being featured on CBC's Heartland on October 27, and a nomination for Single of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Racette has also earned media recognition across North America. She's been featured on Good Morning Washington, in the Cape Gazette, and has delivered performances on TV in Nashville, Wisconsin, and Chicago. In Canada, her music is regularly supported by campus and community stations, CBC, and Sirius XM, reflecting her widespread appeal and commitment to meaningful storytelling.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Guelph, ON - House Concert, November 21, 2024

Toronto, ON - Burdock, November 22, 2024

Waterford, ON - Waterford Old Town Hall, November 23, 2024

London, ON - Aeolian Hall, November 24, 2024

About Geneviève Racette

Geneviève Racette has built a reputation for emotional depth and artistic authenticity since her 2014 debut. Her previous album, Satellite (2022), featured the standout duet "Someone" with Dallas Green of City and Colour, earning acclaim from Rolling Stone, Exclaim!, and CBC. In 2020, Racette won a Canadian Folk Music Award for her critically acclaimed album No Water, No Flowers (2019), solidifying her place as a leading voice in the folk music scene.

With Golden, Racette continues to grow her legacy. Known for her ethereal vocals and introspective storytelling, she has become a beloved figure in both French and English-speaking Canadian music scenes. Championing inclusivity with her woman-driven creative team, Racette is redefining what it means to be a folk artist in today's music landscape.

