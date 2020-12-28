Four-Time Emmy Winning Writer/Producer Jay Kogen Joins the Next MONKEY TOAST

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show is now streaming its shows live online.

For the January 9th show, host David Shore welcomes special guest, Emmy Award winning writer/producer from The Simpsons, Frasier, The Wrong Guy (Film), Malcolm in the Middle, Ned and Stacey, School of Rock (TV show) and more, Jay Kogen! You can watch the live stream YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter.

Livestream starts at 7:50pm with the show beginning at 8pm running until 9pm. Learn more at www.monkeytoast.com.

Jay will be interviewed by two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner and Second City alumnus, David Shore. The Monkey Toast Players will then use the interviews as a springboard for their improvised scenes. The show will then go back and forth between interview and improv.

The Monkey Toast Players include Jan Caruana, Kirsten Rasmussen, Dale Boyer, Herbie Barnes, Ed Sahley and Sandy Jobin-Bevans.

Music by Matthew Reid., livestreaming and editing by Dan Galea. Hosted by David Shore.