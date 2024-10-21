Factory Theatre to Present Lester Trips (Theatre)'s HONEY I'M HOME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a world where AI automates already dull jobs to the point of mind-crushing boredom, why not just dissociate? Especially when it's covered by your Upgraded Wellness Package!

HONEY I'M HOME, created and performed by award-winning multidisciplinary duo Lester Trips (Theatre)—Lauren Gillis and Alaine Hutton with consulting direction by bouffon provocateur Adam Lazarus—dive into this timely exploration, offering a darkly comedic and unsettling look at a digital hell we all recognize: glorified zoom-room torture chambers masquerading as a utopian solution to having a body. This sly, surreal production poses the question: what do we do when artificial intelligence takes over our jobs, but our physical bodies still have to show up?

An ordinary workaholic, Janine, uploads her consciousness into her home to escape her raging boredom at work. But when slow Wi-Fi leads to a shocking revelation, her excruciatingly mundane existence spirals into a nightmarish body horror mystery. Combining physical theatre and sharp humor, HONEY I'M HOME invites audiences to confront the absurdities of modern life in a world increasingly dominated by technology.

HONEY I'M HOME features dense, wild sound design and vocal score from composer S. Quinn Hoodless and vocal coach Fides Krucker, evoking a charming digital hellscape, spooky atmospheric liminality, and a cosmic reckoning with the body as a temple. Innovative lighting design by Andre du Toit highlights physical performance and butoh score enhanced by movement coach Denise Fujiwara.

“Lester Trips' work is full of intelligence, humour, and acidic darkness. Lauren and Alaine have honed an uncanny ability to observe the deeply uncomfortable things we have accepted as normal in our world, and pull that discomfort to the surface” - Mel Hague, Factory Theatre Artistic Director and HONEY I'M HOME dramaturge.



Performance Information:

Run Dates: November 21 to December 1, 2024, at 7:30pm (Dark on Mondays)

Running time: 60 - 70 mins.

Opening Night: November 22

Venue: Studio Theatre - 125 Bathurst Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 2R2

Age Recommendation: 14+ (Guardians for 10+)

Tickets are available for purchase at the Factory Theatre box office or online at factorytheatre.ca. General admission tickets are priced at $25, with discounted rates for students and seniors at $20. Group rates are also available for parties of 10 or more.

