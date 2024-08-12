FIERCE By George F. Walker Comes to Moss Theatre Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The newly formed Moss Theatre Collective has announced its inaugural production: Fierce, written and directed by renowned Canadian playwright George F. Walker.

Fierce, one of Walker's unpublished works, delves into the complexities of human relationships and the unexpected paths to healing. A psychiatrist, a former inmate, and a surprising amount of contraband. Newly released from prison after another drug and drink-fuelled public disruption, Jayne lands in Maggie's office for court-ordered treatment. As the two go head-to-head, both women reveal and confront hidden sides of themselves, struggle to cope with their sorrows, and bond through a need to escape the past. Told with George F. Walker's signature dark humour and searing truths, this is a story about healing through strange and meaningful connection (and a combination of illicit substances and pizza).

A co-production with Alumnae Theatre Company, Fierce will be presented in Alumnae Theatre's Studio space from September 6th - 21st, 2024. The production features Liz Best and Elizabeth Friesen, and is co-produced by Cassidy Sadler and Lori Delorme, with stage management by Shannon Farrell. The set design is by Douglas Tiller, lighting design by Daniel Shiels, sound design by Andrew Honor, and costume & props design by Fabiana Mercurio.

Moss Theatre Collective was founded by Liz Best, Lori Delorme, Elizabeth Friesen, and Cassidy Sadler in the spring of 2024 to promote and produce the work of Canadian playwrights at all stages of their careers.

Comments