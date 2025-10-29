 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Eryn-Jean Norvill to Star in CYRANO North American Premiere at CAA Theatre

Performances will run from March 14 to April 5, 2026.

By: Oct. 29, 2025
Eryn-Jean Norvill to Star in CYRANO North American Premiere at CAA Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Virginia Gay's CYRANO, the critically acclaimed and joyous gender-flipped retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac will make its North American Premiere at Toronto's CAA Theatre this spring. 

ABOUT CYRANO 

Scooping a prestigious Fringe First award at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, where it had a sold-out run, this reimaging of the Edmond Rostand classic is a big-hearted, irreverent rom-com for our times packed with music, wit and aching romance. It is a love letter to hope, to overcoming loneliness, to language and desire; to the irrepressible magic of theatre. 

Cyrano is the most interesting person in any room – a wordsmith, a charmer. She works twice as hard and runs twice as fast as the pretty boys, because she's deeply ashamed of something about herself. Enter Roxanne: brilliant and beautiful, with a penchant for poetry and a way with words, just like Cyrano. But Roxanne only has eyes for Yan: hot, manly Yan; who is dumbstruck around Roxanne. Probably shy, right? Until suddenly he starts saying the most amazing things. But it's not Yan writing these perfect love scenes, it's Cyrano ...Eryn-Jean Norvill to Star in CYRANO North American Premiere at CAA Theatre Image



Regional Awards
Need more Toronto Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos