Eryn-Jean Norvill to Star in CYRANO North American Premiere at CAA Theatre

Virginia Gay's CYRANO, the critically acclaimed and joyous gender-flipped retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac will make its North American Premiere at Toronto's CAA Theatre this spring.

ABOUT CYRANO

Scooping a prestigious Fringe First award at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, where it had a sold-out run, this reimaging of the Edmond Rostand classic is a big-hearted, irreverent rom-com for our times packed with music, wit and aching romance. It is a love letter to hope, to overcoming loneliness, to language and desire; to the irrepressible magic of theatre.

Cyrano is the most interesting person in any room – a wordsmith, a charmer. She works twice as hard and runs twice as fast as the pretty boys, because she's deeply ashamed of something about herself. Enter Roxanne: brilliant and beautiful, with a penchant for poetry and a way with words, just like Cyrano. But Roxanne only has eyes for Yan: hot, manly Yan; who is dumbstruck around Roxanne. Probably shy, right? Until suddenly he starts saying the most amazing things. But it's not Yan writing these perfect love scenes, it's Cyrano ...