Endless Love to Present DEER BLOOD at 25th Centaur Theatre Wildside Festival

After a two-year hiatus from live performance, Centaur Theatre's Wildside Festival is set to return in January 2022, celebrating its 25th year of staging independent theatrical works. Emerging experimental theatre company Endless Love is proud to join the festival with their intermedia piece Deer Blood, running from January 18th - 22nd in the Centaur 1 space.

Weaving together drama, live band performance, photography and film, Deer Blood tells the mythic story of two lovers whose need to be with each other, and need to escape, brings them to the very edge of their human forms. Endless Love's inaugural work, Deer Blood was created in 2018 and toured in a series of workshop performances in Montreal, Toronto and Brooklyn NYC throughout 2018 and 2019. Following the many hurdles the pandemic brought to independent theatre production, Endless Love founders Josh Johnston and Zach Buck are ecstatic to finally bring their first completed piece out of the workshop phase and onto a professional theatrical platform.

As Endless Love evolves, so too does Centaur theatre. Due to restrictions related to the ongoing pandemic, last year's Wildside Festival was held virtually. This year, Centaur has scaled back the number of performances in the festival, offering Deer Blood and the other featured shows more focus. This included a two-week residency on the stage where the company would be performing with a sizable amount of technical support. Centaur's 2022 return to live theatre marks the resilience and adaptability of Montreal's theatrical community. Johnston outlines just how valuable Centaur's new platform for support is.

"Creating theatre in English in Montreal can be incredibly challenging, especially as an independent producer, whose focus is experimental work. Add Covid to the mix and the formula becomes nearly impossible. But Wildside is showing incredible leadership by stepping up its platform this year. It allows us to make something more complete and debut it to a larger audience. We've very excited to showcase Deer Blood in January, and do so for an audience that has been starved for this kind of artistic experience over the past two years".

Tickets for Deer Blood and other Wildside performances can be purchased on the Centaur theatre website.