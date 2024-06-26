Edward Albee's THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? Now on Stage at the Stratford Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into a world of raw emotion and provocative drama as Edward Albee’s The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? begins at Stratford’s Studio Theatre. Director Dean Gabourie brings Edward Albee’s dizzying wordplay and wit to the stage with Lucy Peacock as Stevie and Rick Roberts as Martin in this theatrical presentation that is bound to challenge audiences’ contemporary notions of tolerance and morality.

The plot revolves around Martin, who is about to turn 50 and is at the top of his game. He has just become the youngest architect to win the prestigious Pritzker Prize. He has a perfect marriage and a loving son. But he can’t remember a damned thing! Probed by his best friend about his distraction, Martin makes a startling confession, one that will tear his life apart. Nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, this drama was written by Edward Albee in 2000 and won the Tony Award for best play in 2002.

“The humour in Albee’s writing opens us up emotionally, through the laughter, so that the tragedy can get in there and make us feel,” says Gabourie.

In addition to Peacock and Roberts, the production features Matthew Kabwe as Ross and Anthony Palermo as Billy.

The creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Shawn Kerwin, Lighting Designer Kaileigh Krysztofiak, Sound Designer Adam Campbell, and Fight and Intimacy Director Anita Nittoly.

Edward Albee’s The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? officially opens on August 9 and runs until September 29 at the Studio Theatre. Tickets are available at stratfordfestival.ca or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

The 2024 season also features Twelfth Night, Something Rotten!, Romeo and Juliet, London Assurance, La Cage aux Folles, Wendy and Peter Pan, Salesman in China, Cymbeline, Hedda Gabler, The Diviners and Get That Hope. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.

Photo credit: Ted Belton

Comments