EXORCIST Operetta to Play Canadian Music Centre in October

The performances will be held on October 18th and 19th.

By: Sep. 29, 2024
EXORCIST Operetta to Play Canadian Music Centre in October Image
Join songwriter and comedian Eli Pasic on October 18th and 19th at the Canadian Music Centre in Toronto (20 St. Joseph Street) at 7:30PM as he presents his one-man musical comedy, The Exorcist: An Operetta!

A tongue-in-cheek variation of the 1970s horror classic, Eli Pasic will render the tale by way of narration, dialogue, and song! 

Visit linktr.ee/elipasic for tickets.

Audience Advisory: Mature subject matter, offensive language, showtunes.




