Directors Lab North 2026 Applications Now Open

Directors Lab North, now in its 16th year, is accepting applications for its 2026 Lab in Toronto. Based off the Lincoln Center Directors Lab, DLN is the only lab of its kind in Canada.

Directing can be a lonely, insular profession. The Lab remedies this by exposing the participants to a network of colleagues that they would not have had the opportunity to connect with otherwise. Participants will be exposed to foreign techniques and practices, broadening their scope and repertoire. It is a series of workshops, readings, rehearsals, investigations, roundtable discussions, shared sessions and master classes with Master Directors from around Canada and the world.

The Lab is not a place for career advancement or resume building. It's a place to grow, meet other directors, think, and explore. We are looking for directors with hands-on experience: directors who are out there continually making art - practicing directors.

The Lab is by application only. Each participant is hand selected, ensuring a diverse background in theatrical exploration. Each participant will bring a distinct voice to the group, exposing you to practices and principles far from your own theatrical experiencek, adding to each director's technical and philosophical arsenal. The Lab schedule and guest artists will be revealed the first day of the Lab to participants.

Applications due on February 9th, 2026. Please visit our website at www.directorslabnorth.com and head to the Applications page for the google form.