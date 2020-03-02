DOWNWARD FACING BROAD IS COMING TO TORONTO MARCH 29th

"Pretty soon, there will be more old people than ever before in the history of Canada. We will be like Canada Geese, sitting and squawking everywhere."

Toronto Comic Deborah Kimmett is coming back to Toronto with her hit show Downward Facing Broad.

On March 29th, 2020 at Deborah Kimmett, of CBC's Debaters, The Second City, and more will perform her crowd-pleasing show, Downward Facing Broad, a hilarious and poignant look at the frustrations, perils, and yes, even joys of aging.

"People say 60 is the new 40, but at 40 you can get pregnant. At 60, you look pregnant."

Downward Facing Broad is 90 minutes of a hilarious combo of stand-up and stories and songs (by Kim Pollard of Napanee). "Deb would stop, the music would start, and somehow two art forms flowed together to paint a picture everyone could relate to."

Deborah Kimmett claims the whole thing started to go downhill when she was given the seniors discount five years early. It only gets worse when her investment guy asks what her retirement plans are. Kimmett quips, "To be a burden to society." For the next 90 minutes Kimmett apologizes to her grandmothers, gives tips on how to avoid a fight at Aquafit, and then emerges victorious when she takes on a gun-slinging Rotarian.

The show has been selling out across the country - from Vancouver Island to Ontario. In 2019, it aired as a live comedy special on CBC Radio and was released by Howl and Roar Records on October 9th, 2019. It's been holding its own as the number 5 download in Canada on I-Tunes for comedy albums.

TV producer Roger Larry (from Relevision) says, "Kimmett may worry age will take away her power, but as a long-term CBC Debaters fan, I have never seen her more powerful or funnier."

The show will be at the John Candy Box Theatre for one afternoon only! $5.00 from each ticket will go to Sistering- a safe place for under-sheltered and homeless women.

Grab a ticket here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4537182





