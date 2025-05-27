DISNEY'S THE LION KING to Present Relaxed Performance at Princess of Wales Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A special Relaxed Performance will take place of the Toronto production of Disney’s The Lion King on Friday, August 1st 2025 at 1:00 PM at the Princess of Wales Theatre.



“Relaxed performances are an essential part of our commitment to making the arts accessible to everyone,” said David and Hannah Mirvish. “We want all patrons to feel welcomed and comfortable, so they can fully enjoy the magic of live theatre.”



What is a Relaxed Performance?



A Relaxed Performance is for members of the neurodivergent communities and anyone who might benefit from a more flexible atmosphere. These performances are designed for those who may find the conventions of a traditional theatre performance challenging – such as having the audience in darkness, not being able to come and go from your seat and not being allowed to be vocal during the performance.



In a Relaxed Performance, some technical elements of the show itself are thoughtfully adapted to create a more inclusive and accessible experience, while maintaining the artistic integrity of the show. These include adjustments to sound and lighting, as well as a pre-show chat by one of the cast members.



Audience members will also have access to pre-show resources, including detailed visual guides and videos to help familiarize themselves with the theatre space and show content. Front-of-house staff and performers have received training to ensure a supportive and understanding environment throughout the event.



Seating Options and Ticket Prices



For Disney’s The Lion King Relaxed Performance, the Princess of Wales Theatre will offer two types of seating:



• Reserved seating, consistent with our regularly scheduled performances.

• A specially designated “free-to-roam seating zone” in the dress circle. This zone allows patrons more freedom to stand and move, and greater flexibility in exiting the auditorium during the performance, ensuring comfort and accessibility for all attendees.



In a continued commitment to fostering inclusivity and accessibility, ticket prices for this Relaxed Performance have been reduced across most price zones.



